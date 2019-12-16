Pink Serissa

This time of year, as the weather turns grey and cold, I’m always looking for a little something cheering and green to help get me through the bleak winter months. Today’s maker ticks both of those boxes with style! These are the adorable, affordable terrariums by Greenpoint Brooklyn, resident, Gönül Yetim, AKA Pink Serissa.

“I make terrariums and other low maintenance home decor with plants. Attention to detail is what drives me. I love to create simple minimalist designs that work. My inspiration comes from nature. I like to discover and celebrate the beauty of natural forms. I see art in the smallest most ordinary natural objects.” – About Gönül Yetim

There are regular terrariums filled with varying combinations of air plants, mosses, and other small, low-maintenance plants, and there are aquatic versions with mosses, seaweed, marimo balls, and other algae. I love Yetim’s compositions, which include driftwood, marbles, shells, and other unexpected little treasures.

You can follow Gönül Yetim on the Pink Serissa website and on Facebook and Etsy.