My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Smoke Couture

by Leave a comment

Piece above by Blitzkriega/Dinovonzebra.

This is not something I ever imagined I’d be writing about, but today is all about… beautiful glass bongs. I recently followed a couple of glass groups on Instagram, and the sheer volume of gorgeous glass bongs in their feed just blew me away (see what I did there?). I tried resisting for a while, but I eventually gave in. So here we are. Bongs. Discuss.

( Kids, don’t do drugs.)

Of course, once I went looking for bongs (sorry, ‘aquatic filtration devices’), I had to slog through a lot of photos that resembled this, but it was totally worth it. There are some truly gorgeous marijuana-related glass creations out there.

Mind you, I am in no way against the wacky weed. It’s just that it makes me cough, and I prefer wine. But now that I know the accessories can look like this, I might need to revisit… (Just kidding, wine. I’m forever yours.)

Enjoy (responsibly)!

View this post on Instagram

🚨24 Hour Auction🚨 Reef Tube with Octopus, 2 Starfish with Millies, Lineworked Joint, Coral Attachment and Reef Bottom (swipe to see function) Leave your bids in the comments below! (About 6 inches/ 10mm) Artist: @johnnylandiniglassblowing 👇👇AUCTION RULES👇👇 👉Starting Bid: $300 👉Bid Increments: $25 minimum 👉Tag the person you outbid 👉Highest Bidder Wins 👉Free International Shipping 👉Payment Through Our Website; most other methods available also 👉Ends Monday 11:00 P.M. ET 👉Shipping Same Week 👉24/7 support available @xfadesupport PAYMENT IS DUE IMMEDIATELY AT CONCLUSION OF AUCTION; FAILURE TO PAY IS BLOCK ————————————————————— #xfade #glassart #glass #glassofig #headyglass #glassforsale #glassblowing #art #reef #glassartist #glassporn #heady #oprahsbookclub #boro #handmade #seareef #oceanlife #octopus #coralreef #glasslife #seaturtle #starfish #headyart #dabbersdaily #glassgallery #artglass #thousanddollarsmoke #headyglassforsale #artist #glasswork

A post shared by Glass Network (@xfadeglass) on

View this post on Instagram

This #vortexcycler by @jfellglass and @robertson.glass and is a remarkable example of both of these artists styles. This giraffe in all its glory brings an extra level of personality to this piece while still maintaining is functional roots as a recycler. (And it functions great) It's incredible to see these two come together to create this one of a kind collab! Reserved . 📸 @silent_tyler710 . . #oprahsbookclub #oprahswookclub #glassofig #glassappreciation #artglass #headyglass #headyglassofig #thousanddollarsmoke #functionalart #glasscollector #cannabiscommunity #headyaf #710society #headylife #robertsonglass #jfell #investinheadies #topshelfglass #recycler #pleaserecycle

A post shared by Stash Box Glass Gallery (@stashboxglassgallery) on

View this post on Instagram

D e s c u e n t o 🎄 N a v i d e ñ o . BONGLAB BONG PYREX K620 BLACK 25CM ✌😎 . El diseño poroso de Fragance, convierte a este bong en uno de los más elegantes de la colección Smoke Circuit de Bonglab. Las cavidades cónicas hacia el interior de la estructura se prolongan por todo su cuerpo, brindándole un aspecto cristalino y muy sofisticado. Su quemador de 14mm se adapta a su difusor integrado, filtrando el humo a través de su percolador interno que invoca una calada deliciosa y suave. . Cómpralo en nuestro WhatsApp a 34.320.- CLP . . 👉Ofrecemos la mejor calidad, con entregas rápidas, seguras y discretas y todo esto a los mejores precios siempre! . 👉WhatsApp: +56 9 7570 0763 . 👉Email: info@patioverdegrow.cl . 👉Somos tienda online, con despacho a todo Chile y retiros en metro Ciudad del Niño . #culturacannabica #glasslife #weedchile #bongstore #glassbongs #designerweed #stonedsociety #weedlifestyle #weedcommunity #stonerlifestyle #puffpuffpass #growshop #bonglab

A post shared by Patio Verde Grow Shop (@patioverdegrow.cl) on

View this post on Instagram

Loving this picture @221inc got of this flower rig 🌹 Awesome shop in WA to get some herb and check out an awesome selection of glass! @221inc with @repostapp ・・・ This rig from Pariah is as dope as it is beautiful! Come pick it up today! . . @pariahglass #glasspipes #glasspipe #glassbong #glassbongs #artglasspipe #artglassbong #smokewithglass #smokeglass #bong #glassblowing #221fam #172streetcannabis #172streetglass #cannabiscommunity #weed #legalweed #i502 #ganjasmokers #ganja #420 #seattleweed #thesmokeyjoint . . (REQUIRED DISCLAIMER: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.)

A post shared by Mariah (@pariahglass) on

View this post on Instagram

We are super stoked to present you with some incredible form and function from @_michaelrayglass_ This lineup leaves nothing more to be desired, artistic and well thought out these pieces are sure to impress. The seamless reciprocation of water that these pieces possess is next level. With mind boggling seals and joints everywhere these pieces are just as impressive to gaze at as they are to shred. Now available Dm for inquiry Thanks for looking . . . #oprahsbookclub #glassofig #glassappreciation #artglass #headyglass #headyglassforsale #710society #headyaf #teamheadies #functionalart #collectorsdream #thousanddollarsmoke #pleaserecycle #oprahswookclub #investinheadies #topshelfglass #recycler

A post shared by Stash Box Glass Gallery (@stashboxglassgallery) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.