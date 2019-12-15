Smoke Couture

Piece above by Blitzkriega/Dinovonzebra.

This is not something I ever imagined I’d be writing about, but today is all about… beautiful glass bongs. I recently followed a couple of glass groups on Instagram, and the sheer volume of gorgeous glass bongs in their feed just blew me away (see what I did there?). I tried resisting for a while, but I eventually gave in. So here we are. Bongs. Discuss.

( Kids, don’t do drugs.)

Of course, once I went looking for bongs (sorry, ‘aquatic filtration devices’), I had to slog through a lot of photos that resembled this, but it was totally worth it. There are some truly gorgeous marijuana-related glass creations out there.

Mind you, I am in no way against the wacky weed. It’s just that it makes me cough, and I prefer wine. But now that I know the accessories can look like this, I might need to revisit… (Just kidding, wine. I’m forever yours.)

Enjoy (responsibly)!