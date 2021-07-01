Etsomnia™ 316: Going Green

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
This year, after many years of waiting, we finally have outdoor space again! Time to plan the planters! Our goal is to benefit bees and butterflies, I’d like lots of succulents, and I’d like a long growing season in each planter. I thought today I’d share with you some of the more surprising plants I’ve come across in my Etsy wanderings. Most of them aren’t hardy to zone 7B where we live, but if I lived in a tropical clime, I’d have the coolest garden!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
July 1, 2021 at 7:39 am
Such beauty and so I unusual. Iiked the screw flower and the bat one.
July 1, 2021 at 8:04 am
Those are so nutty looking! I really enjoy unusual plants, but they’re almost all zones 9-10. I may have to move to a hotter climate.
July 1, 2021 at 7:50 am
Plant life is never ending. Such beauty .
July 1, 2021 at 8:04 am
I am endlessly fascinated.
July 1, 2021 at 9:14 am
I love coleus plants, the different variations. I’ve never seen the Rainbow Dragon. Amazing! 🙂
July 1, 2021 at 10:12 am
I am redoing my entire yard finally. Been here two years and have many types of plans. Shame this is an annual but I will be happy to add them to that area. Hal
