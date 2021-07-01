My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 316: Going Green

by 6 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome metal garden stake above by 81MetalArt.

This year, after many years of waiting, we finally have outdoor space again! Time to plan the planters! Our goal is to benefit bees and butterflies, I’d like lots of succulents, and I’d like a long growing season in each planter. I thought today I’d share with you some of the more surprising plants I’ve come across in my Etsy wanderings. Most of them aren’t hardy to zone 7B where we live, but if I lived in a tropical clime, I’d have the coolest garden!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Look at this Buddha’s Temple succulent. So architectural! Sold by Papelly
Borage is very popular with the bees, plus it’s very interesting to look at! Sold by SeedGeeks
This little darlin’ is known as a Mouse Melon or a Cucamelon. How adorable! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium
I’ve never heard of Lacy Phacelia, but it would make a beautiful groundcover! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium
I cannot overstate the benefits of a good bra. Myrtillocactus Geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku sold by Lakeside Plantings
I have always wanted to grow Red Hot Poker Plants! Sold by Omorali
Oh, that color! Royal Purple Persian Shield sold by HandRFarms
These are Lithops, also known as Living Stones. So nutty looking! Sold by RarePlant
Sapphire Tower Bromeliad. Holy cow, that color! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium
If this thing turned up in my garden, I would call a priest! Bat Flower sold by TropifyPlantShop
Nemophilia may sound like a disease, but the flowers are gorgeous! By EpicGlobalSeeds
Here is Christia Obcordata, AKA Butterfly Wing Plant, and it comes in amazing colors! Sold by SoiledPlantys
I so wish I could grow aloe vera in NY! Hedgehog Aloe Vera sold by DaylilyNursery
I had no idea Corkscrew Albuca was a thing. So fun! Sold by LittlePrincePlants
This Yellow Shrimp Plant would look great in my planters! Sold by PTplantShop
Who needs flowers when your foliage looks like this? Rainbow Dragon Coleus sold by EgrowPlants

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 316: Going Green

Leave a comment

  1. isaiah46ministries
    July 1, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Such beauty and so I unusual. Iiked the screw flower and the bat one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    July 1, 2021 at 7:50 am

    Plant life is never ending. Such beauty .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Penny Wilson Writes
    July 1, 2021 at 9:14 am

    I love coleus plants, the different variations. I’ve never seen the Rainbow Dragon. Amazing! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    July 1, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I am redoing my entire yard finally. Been here two years and have many types of plans. Shame this is an annual but I will be happy to add them to that area. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.