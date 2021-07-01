Etsomnia™ 316: Going Green

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome metal garden stake above by 81MetalArt.

This year, after many years of waiting, we finally have outdoor space again! Time to plan the planters! Our goal is to benefit bees and butterflies, I’d like lots of succulents, and I’d like a long growing season in each planter. I thought today I’d share with you some of the more surprising plants I’ve come across in my Etsy wanderings. Most of them aren’t hardy to zone 7B where we live, but if I lived in a tropical clime, I’d have the coolest garden!

Look at this Buddha’s Temple succulent. So architectural! Sold by Papelly

Borage is very popular with the bees, plus it’s very interesting to look at! Sold by SeedGeeks

This little darlin’ is known as a Mouse Melon or a Cucamelon. How adorable! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium

I’ve never heard of Lacy Phacelia, but it would make a beautiful groundcover! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium

I cannot overstate the benefits of a good bra. Myrtillocactus Geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku sold by Lakeside Plantings

I have always wanted to grow Red Hot Poker Plants! Sold by Omorali

Oh, that color! Royal Purple Persian Shield sold by HandRFarms

These are Lithops, also known as Living Stones. So nutty looking! Sold by RarePlant

Sapphire Tower Bromeliad. Holy cow, that color! Sold by SmartSeedsEmporium

If this thing turned up in my garden, I would call a priest! Bat Flower sold by TropifyPlantShop

Nemophilia may sound like a disease, but the flowers are gorgeous! By EpicGlobalSeeds

Here is Christia Obcordata, AKA Butterfly Wing Plant, and it comes in amazing colors! Sold by SoiledPlantys

I so wish I could grow aloe vera in NY! Hedgehog Aloe Vera sold by DaylilyNursery

I had no idea Corkscrew Albuca was a thing. So fun! Sold by LittlePrincePlants

This Yellow Shrimp Plant would look great in my planters! Sold by PTplantShop

Who needs flowers when your foliage looks like this? Rainbow Dragon Coleus sold by EgrowPlants