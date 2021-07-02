Sugar Coates Bakery

Baltimore baker Sophie Coates has a terrific eye and a steady hand, and her cakes are reportedly also delicious. Coates’ Instagram feed is full of fascinating behind-the-scenes timelapse videos of the baker’s process. How the mother of four finds the time to run a successful business while keeping up on social media, I can’t imagine. Either she’s got a lot of good help, or she’s just plain magic.

“I’ve always enjoyed sugary treats. I was like, ‘I want to start having cookie dough in the fridge,’ and I’d make cookies every once in a while. Then, when I was pregnant with our fourth child, it was an-all-the-time, bomb-has-gone-off-in-the-kitchen pastime.” -Sophie Coates Interview with Baltimore Magazine

You can see all of Sophie Coates’s amazing cake work on the Sugar Coates Bakery Instagram and Facebook.