My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Sugar Coates Bakery

Baltimore baker Sophie Coates has a terrific eye and a steady hand, and her cakes are reportedly also delicious. Coates’ Instagram feed is full of fascinating behind-the-scenes timelapse videos of the baker’s process. How the mother of four finds the time to run a successful business while keeping up on social media, I can’t imagine. Either she’s got a lot of good help, or she’s just plain magic.

“I’ve always enjoyed sugary treats. I was like, ‘I want to start having cookie dough in the fridge,’ and I’d make cookies every once in a while. Then, when I was pregnant with our fourth child, it was an-all-the-time, bomb-has-gone-off-in-the-kitchen pastime.”

-Sophie Coates Interview with Baltimore Magazine

You can see all of Sophie Coates’s amazing cake work on the Sugar Coates Bakery Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Sugar Coates Bakery

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    July 2, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    What a talent! These are gorgeous.

  3. bcparkison
    July 2, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    I think she know what she is doing. Fun

