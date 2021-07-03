Repost: Renaissance Threads

1/31/18: Russian embroidery artist Maria Vasileyva creates miniature, wearable replicas of famous paintings so perfect, you’d swear they were made by magic. She manages more expression with needle and thread than most artists can achieve with more traditional materials.

Using the best materials she can find, Vasileyva works with Italian velvet and pure silk threads, and her embroidery is often embellished with precious metals, both beads and threads. She pays special attention to the colors popular during each painting’s period, which makes her work feel like treasured antiques rather than modern pieces.

You can follow Vasilyeva on Instagram where she posts works-in-progress and detail-shots of her creations. You can also purchase Vasilyeva’s embroidery painting products via her online shop.

All images property of Maria Vasilyeva.