Repost: Grilling For Freedom

Grilled Green Tomatoes with Burrata by Healthyish (Photo by Peden & Munk)
7/4/18: Happy 4th of July, all! (And to all my non-American readers, happy July 4! See? It still works!)
In honor of the holiday, I thought it might be a good opportunity to pull together some of the better (healthy) outdoor barbecue recipes I’ve saved for when we get back home and have access to a grill again. We have tried some of the recipes herein, and we plan to make the rest as soon as we can!
Wishing everyone a very happy day, whether you’re celebrating or not!
Grilled Broccoli with Avocado and Sesame by Bon Appetit (Photo by Alex Lau)
Pineapple Bun Burger from Delish (Not exactly healthy, but at least you cut down on the carbs!) (Photo by Ethan Calabrese)
WW 2-Point Mexican Street Corn (we make this regularly, and it’s exceptional, even if you’re not dieting!) by Weight Watchers
Grilled Italian-Style Octopus from Serious Eats (Photo by Debra Mele)
Grilled Steak Skewers with Chimichurri from Delish (Photo by Anna Watson Carl)
Grilled Citrus-Shrimp Lettuce Cups by Bon Appetit (Photo by Alex Lau)
Grilled Cheese (on the grill) by The Cookfull
Grilled Peaches and Plums with Mascarpone from Food & Wine (Photo by John Kernick)
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 4, 2021 at 7:23 am
Oh goodness…these look really good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 4, 2021 at 8:25 am
YES — I want one a week for Sunday dinner. The only one that I will skip is the Octopus. First I have never seen it available in any market that I have shopped in. I am eating a lot more vegetables these days also. Hal
LikeLike