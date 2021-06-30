Wild Walls

Matthew Williamson has had a long and successful career in both fashion and interiors. However, as beautiful as his clothing and interiors are (and they truly are), it’s his wild, wacky, wonderful wallpapers I’d like to celebrate today. Williamson has an eye for intense color combinations and fabulously-over-the-top prints, and I just cannot get enough. I’m not sure I could get away with putting one in my house (Beloved has an aversion to wallpaper), but I can imagine them elevating all kinds of interiors. The man is so talented, he even makes butterfly wallpaper cool!

These days, I don’t really have more than an hour to devote to any of my posts, and I fully intended to do a little research, grab some Williamson eye candy from his Instagram, and go on with my day. That is not how it went at all. I found myself gorging myself on his lush, fantastic designs, and 3 hours later, I emerged from my research, slightly dazed, but happy.

You can check out all of Matthew Williamson’s beautiful work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.