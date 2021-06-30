My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Wild Walls

by 2 Comments

Matthew Williamson has had a long and successful career in both fashion and interiors. However, as beautiful as his clothing and interiors are (and they truly are), it’s his wild, wacky, wonderful wallpapers I’d like to celebrate today. Williamson has an eye for intense color combinations and fabulously-over-the-top prints, and I just cannot get enough. I’m not sure I could get away with putting one in my house (Beloved has an aversion to wallpaper), but I can imagine them elevating all kinds of interiors. The man is so talented, he even makes butterfly wallpaper cool!

These days, I don’t really have more than an hour to devote to any of my posts, and I fully intended to do a little research, grab some Williamson eye candy from his Instagram, and go on with my day. That is not how it went at all. I found myself gorging myself on his lush, fantastic designs, and 3 hours later, I emerged from my research, slightly dazed, but happy.

You can check out all of Matthew Williamson’s beautiful work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Wild Walls

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    June 30, 2021 at 6:44 am

    Those are all gorgeous

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 30, 2021 at 8:04 am

    All beautiful designs but way to busy for me…except the wildflowers and butterflies.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.