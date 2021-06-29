All In the Family

So Perfect Jewelry

Bangkok, Thailand jewelry designer Samantha Wong has big shoes to fill. Her parents had a highly-sought-after jewelry design business for her whole life. But now that her parents have retired, it falls to Wong to keeping up the family’s name in the jewelry business. Luckily, the young jeweler has inherited her parents’ talent for gorgeous jewels with Art Deco and Victorian sensibilities. They must be very proud of what she’s creating.

Not satisfied to just continue the family’s jewelry traditions, Wong has decided to expand the business’s presence on the internet. She’s done an admirable job of all of it!

You can see all of So Perfect Jewelry’s amazing work in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.