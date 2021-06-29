My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

All In the Family

by 3 Comments

So Perfect Jewelry

Bangkok, Thailand jewelry designer Samantha Wong has big shoes to fill. Her parents had a highly-sought-after jewelry design business for her whole life. But now that her parents have retired, it falls to Wong to keeping up the family’s name in the jewelry business. Luckily, the young jeweler has inherited her parents’ talent for gorgeous jewels with Art Deco and Victorian sensibilities. They must be very proud of what she’s creating.

Not satisfied to just continue the family’s jewelry traditions, Wong has decided to expand the business’s presence on the internet. She’s done an admirable job of all of it!

You can see all of So Perfect Jewelry’s amazing work in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “All In the Family

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 29, 2021 at 7:37 am

    WOW – what beautiful jewelry she has. I would have to win one of the really big ‘power ball’ lotteries to be able to buy any of them. Happy to admire them just by looking at them. Great post today. — Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 29, 2021 at 8:01 am

    They are beautiful ….but out of range for most of us.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 29, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Beautiful work. I love all the sparkle and – predictably – I am drawn to the Art Deco forms.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.