All In the Family

Bangkok, Thailand jewelry designer Samantha Wong has big shoes to fill. Her parents had a highly-sought-after jewelry design business for her whole life. But now that her parents have retired, it falls to Wong to keeping up the family’s name in the jewelry business. Luckily, the young jeweler has inherited her parents’ talent for gorgeous jewels with Art Deco and Victorian sensibilities. They must be very proud of what she’s creating.
Not satisfied to just continue the family’s jewelry traditions, Wong has decided to expand the business’s presence on the internet. She’s done an admirable job of all of it!
You can see all of So Perfect Jewelry’s amazing work in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.
June 29, 2021 at 7:37 am
WOW – what beautiful jewelry she has. I would have to win one of the really big ‘power ball’ lotteries to be able to buy any of them. Happy to admire them just by looking at them. Great post today. — Hal
June 29, 2021 at 8:01 am
They are beautiful ….but out of range for most of us.
June 29, 2021 at 10:54 am
Beautiful work. I love all the sparkle and – predictably – I am drawn to the Art Deco forms.
