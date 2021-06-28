(Bird) House Hunters

A few years ago, I did a post about interesting-looking bird houses. I thought it was time to take another look. Last time, I focused exclusively on Etsy sellers. This time, I’m opening it up to the wider world.
One of the things I learned about while writing the 2016 post is that apparently birdhouses need to meet certain standards to be safe for their tenants. That said, today’s birdhouses are just about design. I leave it up to the biologists and bird folks to debate about whether or not they meet the bird building codes. If you want to learn more about what makes a responsible birdhouse, go check out the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch website.
Attributions and links included where possible.
June 28, 2021 at 6:12 am
These birdhouses were great! And pleasant ranch was my fav
June 28, 2021 at 6:19 am
Real masterpieces. Cute
Gr Stef
June 28, 2021 at 8:28 am
I do need new blue bird houses but they will be very plan compared to these beauties.
June 28, 2021 at 9:06 am
Sad to say but I have very few birds in my area. If I had one that wanted a house any of these would be fun to have in the yard – Hal
June 28, 2021 at 9:12 am
Even here are not as many birds as several years ago. ???? Not sure why.
June 28, 2021 at 11:11 am
What fun houses! That castle is amazing!
June 28, 2021 at 11:44 am
These are all adorable and very well crafted. As much as I find the architectural ones delightful, my favourites are actually the more minimal ones – the lemon slice and the donut-esque one. My youngest son and I made and painted a birdhouse last year but we have not figured out how to attach it to a tree since we foolishly embarked on the project without considering that. We don’t want to damage a tree trunk but we also don’t have low enough hanging branches for that to be an option.
