(Bird) House Hunters

A few years ago, I did a post about interesting-looking bird houses. I thought it was time to take another look. Last time, I focused exclusively on Etsy sellers. This time, I’m opening it up to the wider world.

One of the things I learned about while writing the 2016 post is that apparently birdhouses need to meet certain standards to be safe for their tenants. That said, today’s birdhouses are just about design. I leave it up to the biologists and bird folks to debate about whether or not they meet the bird building codes. If you want to learn more about what makes a responsible birdhouse, go check out the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch website.

Attributions and links included where possible.