(Bird) House Hunters

Song Bird Garden

A few years ago, I did a post about interesting-looking bird houses. I thought it was time to take another look. Last time, I focused exclusively on Etsy sellers. This time, I’m opening it up to the wider world.

One of the things I learned about while writing the 2016 post is that apparently birdhouses need to meet certain standards to be safe for their tenants. That said, today’s birdhouses are just about design. I leave it up to the biologists and bird folks to debate about whether or not they meet the bird building codes. If you want to learn more about what makes a responsible birdhouse, go check out the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch website.

Attributions and links included where possible.

Happy Gardens Art
The Birdhouse Chick
Pleasant Ranch
Extreme Birdhouse
Best Nest
Happy Gardens
Michaels
Wind And Weather
LB Studios
Yard Envy

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “(Bird) House Hunters

  1. Prior...
    June 28, 2021 at 6:12 am

    These birdhouses were great! And pleasant ranch was my fav

  2. Ostendnomad
    June 28, 2021 at 6:19 am

    Real masterpieces. Cute
    Gr Stef

  3. bcparkison
    June 28, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I do need new blue bird houses but they will be very plan compared to these beauties.

  4. janhaltn
    June 28, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Sad to say but I have very few birds in my area. If I had one that wanted a house any of these would be fun to have in the yard – Hal

  5. swallowridge2
    June 28, 2021 at 11:11 am

    What fun houses! That castle is amazing!

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 28, 2021 at 11:44 am

    These are all adorable and very well crafted. As much as I find the architectural ones delightful, my favourites are actually the more minimal ones – the lemon slice and the donut-esque one. My youngest son and I made and painted a birdhouse last year but we have not figured out how to attach it to a tree since we foolishly embarked on the project without considering that. We don’t want to damage a tree trunk but we also don’t have low enough hanging branches for that to be an option.

