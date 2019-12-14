The anniversary of John Lennon’s death was last week, and that has put me in mind of the music of Lennon and the Beatles. Mind you, they’re never far from my mind, but for the last week, I find myself walking around with a Beatles soundtrack playing in my head. So I thought today, I’d share with you some of my favorite Beatles covers. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!