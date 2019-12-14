My OBT

Homage

The anniversary of John Lennon’s death was last week, and that has put me in mind of the music of Lennon and the Beatles. Mind you, they’re never far from my mind, but for the last week, I find myself walking around with a Beatles soundtrack playing in my head. So I thought today, I’d share with you some of my favorite Beatles covers. Enjoy!

  1. janhaltn
    December 14, 2019 at 8:37 am

    King’s Singers are the best. Packing up — Hal

  2. bcparkison
    December 14, 2019 at 9:14 am

    The flashmob is great…I just don’t know how you set up or practice for something likt that.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      December 14, 2019 at 12:05 pm

      I know the leads are usually recruited and often rehearse together. Then the organizers put out a call on social media for the chorus. The details and music are sent privately once people respond. This one was particularly well done, though.

  3. OnMyFeet
    December 14, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    These are delightful!
    Thanks for shining light on them.

    Best to you, Donna.

