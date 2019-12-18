The Paper Lady

Lorraine Nam

Brooklyn-based illustrator, picture book artist, and stop-motion animator Lorraine Nam loves paper. Originally a textile designer and bookmaker, she graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration and a concentration in Art History. But when Nam started experimenting with paper craft, she knew she had found her medium.

When Nam isn’t creating gorgeous illustrations and animations for clients, she’s working on her own paper projects and teaching paper craft to her lucky students. And in her spare time (LOL), she works on the #FFFFFF Walls blog, which she helped create. The blog is pretty amazing, giving an inside look at artists’ studios and their artistic practices.

For her latest book project, Look Up With Me: Neil deGrasse Tyson: A Life Among the Stars, the young illustrator teamed up with writer Jennifer Berne and NDGT himself, and her client list includes many international brands.

You can follow Lorraine Nam on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr. And don’t forget to check out the #FFFFFF blog, too!