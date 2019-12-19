Etsomnia™ is 250!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Original Etsomnia™ photo by Alice Hutchinson / Foter.

Today marks my 250th Etsomnia™ post (!), so I thought today could feature some of the wonderful (and terrible) things I found on Etsy for $250. I looked at thousands of items for this week’s post, and there were many thousands I didn’t get to. This one was a true labor of love; there was the usual bad jewelry, unfortunate fashion, crazy hats, the dolls alone were enough to give me (Laura, don’t click the link) nightmares, and some of the art was pretty vile. But as always, there were quite a few real beauties, too. I had fun with this one!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I am obsessed with this magnificent tellurian orrery (mechanical clock with planetary positions)! By OmahaOrrery

As if those ghoulish “reborn” baby dolls aren’t bad enough, there’s now a monkey version.

Poor Bambi…

I absolutely adore this hand-painted jacket! By LogiaCustom

I guess I can see this appealing to someone, but $250 seems a bit optimistic.

Gratuitously-weird rocking chair.

This is absolutely gorgeous! Button art by CherCreations

I have no words.

While rubber duckies are kind of my spirit animal, even I am not willing to wear them.

Magnificent Wonder Woman costume! By Delphina 123

It’s supposed to be a heart, but it looks more to me like a bust of a man with a parasitic twin sticking out of his back.

“Junk food mask,” today’s winner of the “Most Etsy” title.

I would immediately get it dirty, but I am really crushing on this wonderful handmade coat! By EmbroideryBySaldan

I’m just going to leave this right here.

It’s nice looking and all, but you’d have to be a dope to pay $250 for it.

No, I don’t know why I need this Radio Flyer table. Give me a minute. I’ll think of something. By TumblingAlice

“Rat’s Vacation.” Good grief.

Why? Seriously. Why?

I love the colors and the balance of this beautiful wooden male Kahiko dancer. By LetuliCreations

The maker claims this beastie is an organic stone ring, but it looks more to me like something you should have looked at STAT.

This week, on CSJ (Crime Scene Jacket)…

I sooo want this glorious wig! By StolenFromYolo

Kind of cute, I guess, but $250 seems a little steep for ostrich stool.

At least she and the hat seem very well suited to each other.

If I were going to buy myself something from this post, it would be these fantastic Thin Man finger puppets. I love them! By DanCrowleyStudio