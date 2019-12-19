Etsomnia™ is 250!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Original Etsomnia™ photo by Alice Hutchinson / Foter.
Today marks my 250th Etsomnia™ post (!), so I thought today could feature some of the wonderful (and terrible) things I found on Etsy for $250. I looked at thousands of items for this week’s post, and there were many thousands I didn’t get to. This one was a true labor of love; there was the usual bad jewelry, unfortunate fashion, crazy hats, the dolls alone were enough to give me (Laura, don’t click the link) nightmares, and some of the art was pretty vile. But as always, there were quite a few real beauties, too. I had fun with this one!
