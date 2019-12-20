The Dream Maker

My OBT

Michael Cinco

Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco makes special occasion gowns and men’s suits to die for. As a child, he found himself positively bewitched by the fashions he saw in the classic movies he loved. As soon as he was old enough to work a sewing machine, Cinco started designing for his fashion muses – Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn. And I think they would have approved of his work, too.

After graduating from fashion school in Manila, Cinco found himself drawn to Dubai, where there was a tradition of extra fastidiousness in lace and other embellishments he couldn’t get anywhere else in the world. Once he launched his eponymous fashion line in 2003, Michael Cinco took the fashion world by storm, becoming Dubai’s leading couturier. His clothing has been worn by royalty around the world, along with a dizzying list of celebrities. Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sofia Vergara, Mila Kunis, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell have all walked red carpets in Michael Cinco creations, and many of them also appeared on the best dressed lists.

If you find yourself in Atlanta between now and January 5, 2020, there is an exhibition of his work at the SCAD Museum of Fashion. You can see all of Michael Cinco’s magnificent work on his website and on Instagram, and you can follow the SCAD Museum of Fashion on Instagram, too.

Below is his collaboration with BALLET PHILIPPINES for his Autumn-Winter 2020 collection. Going back and forth between ballet and fashion, the video is a real treat.

Finally MICHAEL CINCO first ever solo fashion exhibition in the US is already open for public at the prestigious SCAD Museum of Arts in Savannah, Georgia…The exhibition is all about the couture pieces worn by A-list celebrities on films, red carpet, music videos, and concerts like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and more…Past designers who did the solo exhibition before were Oscar dela Renta, Carolina Herrera, Viviene Westwood, Chinese designer Guo Pei, Mary Katrantzou…Thank you SCAD Fashion Museum of Arts @scadfash and million thanks to the Curator and Director of Fashion Exhibition RAFAEL GOMES @raf_gom … Special thanks to my friend and New York Examiner fashion critic @jeffreyfelner for making this happen…Exhibition runs from October 2019 until January 5, 2020… @sayed5inco @asiancouturefederation @frankcintamani @emilyhwangofficial @antonio_esteban @inessa_shak @ffwddxb @bong_guerrero #couture #M5Exhibitions #ImpalpableDream #ImpalpableCouture #Scad #ScadFashionMuseum #Atlanta #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai#MichaelCinco

A couture wedding gown is made from high-quality, expensive, often unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable artisans – often using time-consuming embroideries, hand-executed techniques. It is always made for an individual bride, tailored specifically for her measurements and body stance. Considering the amount of time, money, and skill allotted to each masterpiece…BUDGET is not RELEVANT… @sayed5inco @couturenotebook @weddedwonderland @weddingessentialsph @wedding_style @lebaneseweddings @salon_korona_ @reemdresses @d3 @ffwddxb @arabfashioncouncil #couture #M5Brides #CoutureWeddings #FashionisnotDead #CoutureisLife #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco

