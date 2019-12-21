“More people live in the green area than the blue area.” – Terrible Maps

I miss maps. My brother and I learned to read maps when we were kids, headed out to parts unknown on vacation. Mom thought it was an important skill, and I think it’s stood us both in good stead. We both have excellent senses of direction, and we’re still very comfortable reading maps.

But then GPS came along and made map reading all but unnecessary. GPS is nice and all, but I miss real, paper maps. While I’ve been away from them, apparently the things have taken a turn for the silly. Today, I bring you the hilarious world of Terrible Maps. Incorporating cartography-based jokes (did you know this was a thing? I sure didn’t), these maps are sometimes funny, sometimes pointless, sometimes weirdly spot-on, and always entertaining.

You can see all of Terrible Maps’ brilliant work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cat Earth Theory pic.twitter.com/gTDBn1RT57 — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 26, 2018