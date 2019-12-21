My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Terrible Maps

“More people live in the green area than the blue area.” – Terrible Maps

I miss maps. My brother and I learned to read maps when we were kids, headed out to parts unknown on vacation. Mom thought it was an important skill, and I think it’s stood us both in good stead. We both have excellent senses of direction, and we’re still very comfortable reading maps.

But then GPS came along and made map reading all but unnecessary. GPS is nice and all, but I miss real, paper maps. While I’ve been away from them, apparently the things have taken a turn for the silly. Today, I bring you the hilarious world of Terrible Maps. Incorporating cartography-based jokes (did you know this was a thing? I sure didn’t), these maps are sometimes funny, sometimes pointless, sometimes weirdly spot-on, and always entertaining.

You can see all of Terrible Maps’ brilliant work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Terrible Maps

  1. Prior...
    December 21, 2019 at 7:14 am

    so fun – esp the cat one
    🙂

  2. Joseph E Bird
    December 21, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Dang, Thems some funny maps.

  3. bcparkison
    December 21, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Some don’t have much to do to come up with these. I too like maps and once worked in the mapping dept for our state highway dapt.

  4. loisajay
    December 21, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Dang! Gimme my M&M’s–says this gal in the Florida Panhandle! This was hilarious, Donna.

