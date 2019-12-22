Mayim Bialik’s Hanukkah Facts

Tonight marks the beginning of Hanukkah, so I wanted to share with you a great article written by one of my favorite comic actresses of all time, Mayim Bialik. In the article, Mayim explains the joys and challenges that come with the Jewish Festival of Lights. I learned a lot, and maybe you will learn something you didn’t know, too!

“Pretty much every Jewish holiday can be summed up with these nine words: They tried to kill us, we survived, let’s eat.”

From her child actor days in Blossom and Beaches, to her getting her PhD in neuroscience, to her thoughtful self-examination as a vegan and the mother of two boys to her return to acting for Big Bang, I’ve always been kind of fascinated by Mayim. She actually is all heart and all brain, much like her Emmy-award-winning character Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory, minus the social awkwardness and frumpy wardrobe. She’s unapologetically herself, and I have great respect for her.

The full article can be read on Mayim Bialik’s online ‘zine, Grok Nation. You can also follow her on Instagram and read the rest of her Mayim Mishegaas columns here.

Wishing a Hanukkah Sameakh to everyone who celebrates the holiday!