The Christmas Crazies

by 6 Comments

Today, I want to take a look at the craziest Christmas houses. You know the ones. They use tens of thousands of lights and alarming numbers of inflatables, animatron characters, weird signs, and holiday gewgaws. Their houses look like the were decorated by the Griswolds. But they often do more good than just keeping the holiday decoration industry in business.

Take for example Little North Pole, the house near me in Neponsit that inspired this whole post. They raise thousands of dollars every year for Type 1 Diabetes through the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund. The family hosts a famous tree lighting show every year that attracts thousands of visitors (and the local news), and visitors to the house are given the opportunity to make donations to the JDRF. The wild combinations of old (note I didn’t say antique) and new decorations are kind of hypnotic, and I can’t imagine how much work it must be to get it all up there. While the overall effect is certainly a LOT, I have to admire their commitment, and it’s certainly magical for the children who visit.

Not all heavily-decorated houses are as successful (or altruistic), so below is a broad cross-section of good taste and bad, of fund raiser and money wasters.

You can follow Little North Pole on their website. And here’s the video of our trip to see it last weekend. (It’s a terrible video, but you can see the sights pretty clearly.)

View this post on Instagram

Our neighbors' "Christmas Vacation" level of holiday decorations (swipe for 2nd pic, it's a bit blurry). They were out there putting this up the day after Thanksgiving like they do every year (we had a heatwave at the time, 90+ degrees), but they made it through & have added alot of brightness & Christmas spirit to our end of the street. Go Griswold's! 🎄 *Not sure why the don't decorate their real little (orange) tree….it must feel like the Charlie Brown Christmas tree. 😔 #extremechristmaslights #griswoldfamilychristmas #extremechristmasdecorations #christmasvacation #crazyneighbors #holidaylights #christmaslights #holidayspirit #christmasinsandiego2017 #christmasdecorations #decoratedhouse #christmasspirit #merrychristmasfromsandiego

View this post on Instagram

#extremechristmasdecorations #orangect

View this post on Instagram

. . 매년 크리스마스때 북적대는 유명한 브루클린에 있는 Dyker Heights 동네입니다 집집마다 경쟁심이 붙어서 서로 더 크게 더 웅장하게 한데요 ㅋㅋㅋ 매년 한가구당 장식한데만 쓰는 평균 소비가 2만불이 넘는데요 ㅋㅋ 저희 다섯가족 다 눈 휘둥그래 하고 왔어여 사진 보시고 저희가 즐긴 만큼 즐기시길 🙏🏼🙏🏼 . . 🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔 . #dykerheights #crazychristmasdecorations #대단하다 #만개의불빛 #별 #조명천지 #오늘도외출 #nycexplorers #뉴요커라이프 #삼남매 #줌마렐라 #줌마기록 #육아일상소통 #공유할게요 #감사한마음 #축복이야 #소중한내가족 #육아데일리 #소확행🌿 #실감난다 #니들은내그림 #사랑해 #세젤예

View this post on Instagram

#crazychristmasdecorations

View this post on Instagram

#crazychristmasdecorations

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Christmas Crazies

Leave a comment

  1. IreneDesign2011
    December 23, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I do like some of the decorations, but mostly look for me very wild and crazy, Donna.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Cindy
    December 23, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Had a ho-ho-holiday-hoarder panic attack looking at some of these homes..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    December 23, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I guess the power company is happy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

