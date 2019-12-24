Tablescapes

In theory, I love nothing better than cooking for my people at the holidays. In practice, it’s pretty stressful, but once it’s all on the table and looking and tasting gorgeous (which so far, it has), I feel like Martha motherf*****g Stewart.
I don’t get to host holidays all the time, but when I do, I try to do it right. Even though we’re typically cramming every single chair in the neighborhood around whatever tables we can scare up, I still try to throw in some sparkle and magic. While the overall effect is likely closer to this than this, it still makes me happy to try. So I am always looking for tabletop items that are either inexpensive or still usable after the holidays. I’m not spending a fortune on holiday table decor, only to be out a bundle AND have to store the stupid thing for a year or two until I can use it again.
One easy way to dress up a holiday table (without taking up too much storage space come January) are fairy lights and votives, especially the battery-operated ones. You can pop them in nearly anything to make a nice-looking display. Even something as simple as a grouping of different-height drinking glasses with lights and a little metallic ribbon, beads, pine or holly cuttings, or small ornaments will dress up the table. And I always like to include some vertical interest. Whether it’s taper candles, tall votive holders or glasses, nutcrackers, or small holiday trees, I feel like something tall enough to mix it up while still being low enough to talk over makes a classy display. I’m also a big fan of picking a color and sticking with it. I usually go with red, but there’s really no wrong choice, as long as you’re mixing up finishes and textures.
So here are a few holiday table settings that inspired me. I’d love to hear about your holiday table tricks in the comments!
December 24, 2019 at 8:17 am
Enjoyed this post – waking with some tea on this chilly Christmas Eve. Thanks for it and now I am
Going to
Click the links for this and this
December 24, 2019 at 9:34 am
It sounds like you’re having a wonderfully peaceful Christmas Eve! I’m very jealous. Hope you have a wonderful holiday!
December 24, 2019 at 10:16 am
Well it is quiet – and nice – but also have to finish setting up 16 good trays for our neighbors (a fun project we have been doing for a lot of years now) and tomorrow have two obligatory places to go – so nothing to be jealous of!
Enjoy your gathering and as you say – the effort is pure joy
And loved the “Martha Stuart” joke
December 24, 2019 at 2:01 pm
Thank you! That does sound like you’re doing a lot of good. I prefer that to doing nothing. XO
December 24, 2019 at 2:16 pm
Yes – also I linked your post in my post today – hope that is cool –
December 24, 2019 at 8:19 am
LMAO… the plastic silverware in the tp rolls – 😂😂
December 24, 2019 at 9:34 am
Yep.
December 24, 2019 at 9:58 am
Donna–what a hoot! Gotta love red plastic–festive and classic. Win-win! Merry Christmas to you and Beloved. XO
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 24, 2019 at 1:58 pm
Thank you, and to you, too!
December 24, 2019 at 10:01 am
I used to think I need to do all of this. I even have my Grandmothers green glassed that I love . But now we know most of this is chock full of lead .Ugh!
December 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm
I know what you mean. The green pieces are especially troublesome. Years ago, I had an antique lime green candy dish I picked up at a sidewalk sale that I later learned was in fact radioactive. Yike.
December 24, 2019 at 2:02 pm
Slowly but surely ‘they’ who ever they are are doing us in. Population control has been going on for a long time and now they don’t even try to hide it.
December 24, 2019 at 2:04 pm
Eek. That’s a dark thought for a happy season. I hope you are wrong, but who knows. I’m very fond of you, you know. Wishing you a lovely, peaceful, reflective day.
December 24, 2019 at 9:38 pm
surely you have noticed something is always on recall in the food division of our lives, the ‘shots’ they insist our children take are toxic as well as the air and water we need for living. We are at the mercy of the good Lord to carry on. I love you Donna…Im just tired of all the grap in this world.
December 24, 2019 at 3:42 pm
These table settings are all glorious and I love each and every one of them. I have been gradually accumulating seasonal decorations since we emigrated but then we went and lost a whole lot in our basement flood so I have an opportunity to start over. I managed to pull together a pleasing Thanksgiving table but Christmas has rather run away with me schedule-wise. I think I may resort to some little white nightlight houses and some votive candles this year. Simple but effective. But this post has given me some inspiration for things to gather for this time next year.
