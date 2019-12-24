My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tablescapes

by 16 Comments

Michelle Leo Events

In theory, I love nothing better than cooking for my people at the holidays. In practice, it’s pretty stressful, but once it’s all on the table and looking and tasting gorgeous (which so far, it has), I feel like Martha motherf*****g Stewart.

I don’t get to host holidays all the time, but when I do, I try to do it right. Even though we’re typically cramming every single chair in the neighborhood around whatever tables we can scare up, I still try to throw in some sparkle and magic. While the overall effect is likely closer to this than this, it still makes me happy to try. So I am always looking for tabletop items that are either inexpensive or still usable after the holidays. I’m not spending a fortune on holiday table decor, only to be out a bundle AND have to store the stupid thing for a year or two until I can use it again.

One easy way to dress up a holiday table (without taking up too much storage space come January) are fairy lights and votives, especially the battery-operated ones. You can pop them in nearly anything to make a nice-looking display. Even something as simple as a grouping of different-height drinking glasses with lights and a little metallic ribbon, beads, pine or holly cuttings, or small ornaments will dress up the table. And I always like to include some vertical interest. Whether it’s taper candles, tall votive holders or glasses, nutcrackers, or small holiday trees, I feel like something tall enough to mix it up while still being low enough to talk over makes a classy display. I’m also a big fan of picking a color and sticking with it. I usually go with red, but there’s really no wrong choice, as long as you’re mixing up finishes and textures.

So here are a few holiday table settings that inspired me. I’d love to hear about your holiday table tricks in the comments!

View this post on Instagram

Absolutely loved setting this table design up for @theopentrunkworkshop holiday flat lay session! . Pairing vintage goblets & brass candle sticks with tin houses and pretty white plates…the fun striped table linens and greenery down the centre were the perfect way to wrap it all up!!! Each guest had a lovely hand written place card by our fiend Sam @mountaingrovestudio and she also created the amazing @foodworksyyc acrylic menu sign!!!! . Image @greylilyphotography Greens @sweetbloomfloraldesign Vintage pieces @orangetrunk Plates @ikeacanada Table linens & tin houses @homesensecanada Venue @glenmoresailingclub Host @theopentrunkworkshop . . . #orangetrunkvintagerentals #cottonstemheartsmerry #holidaytablesetting #holidaytabledesign #holiday #christmasready #vintageyyc #vintage #vintageweddingrentals #vintagestyle #yycvintage #yycevents #yycweddings #calgaryrentals #calgaryvintage #calgaryweddingrentals #yycboho #vintageboho #confettiwedmag #rockymountainbride #rockymountainweddings #doteweddings

A post shared by {orange trunk} Vintage Rentals (@orangetrunk) on

View this post on Instagram

DAY 3! The Antique & Vintage Glass Holiday Event is excited to have @finelivingconcierge back with another gorgeous #tablesetting featuring our festive colours available in antique and vintage glass! 🎄 ( Everything on the table is for sale including the linen) Your popular table has many of our clients in awe and inspired by you! Thank you @finelivingconcierge for adding such special touch to our event! A good reason to come in, get inspired and choose special gifts for everyone on your list! @finelivingconcierge is available to create your holiday table setting or decor for your next dinner party or cocktail event! Dec 6th – 7th. Friday, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. & Saturday, 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Lawrence Park Community Church. 2180 Bayview Ave. Toronto. Free admission & parking. #toronto #torontoevents #torontothisweek #exploretoronto #torontofreeevents #torontovintageevents #torontovintage #vintagefortheholidays #whattodotoronto #torontodesigner #torontolifestyle #torontoliving #holidaytablescape #christmastabledecor #holidaydecor ##holidaytabledecor #finelivingconcierge #holidayshopping #uniquefinds #uniquegiftideas #antiqueglasseventintoronto #antiques #collectibles #collections #pressedglass #antiquegoblets #vintagegoblets #decoratorfinds

A post shared by Sean George/Olga Jimenez (@seangeorgepressed_vintageglass) on

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Week 45 of #BeautifulDecorStyles Home Decor Tour! Come join us to meet new friends & discover beautiful decor. You will be inspired ! . PARTICIPATING IS EASY! . 🎄1. Follow All Hosts and Guest Hosts @oliviapitts1014 @southernspangled @coloradohousetohome Guest hosts ~ @joyous_serendipity @_afullerhouse @theturquoisefarmhouse @juliesprettiesandposh 🎄2. Follow the hashtag #BeautifulDecorStyles 🎄3. Follow all accounts posted under the hashtag you enjoy & find inspiring 🎄4. DM a permanent host to join the Tour & start making new friends . #BeautifulDecorStyles Tour runs weekly ~ Monday, 8 pm EST – Wednesday, 8 pm EST. 🎄🎄🎄🎄 #beautifuldecorstyles #beautifuldecorstyles45 #west_coast_cottage #deckthehalls #rusticfarmhousedecor #christmasgarland #christmastablescape #christmastabledecor #farmhousechic #countrylivingmagazine #bhghome #instahome #betterhomesandgardens #myhollyjollychristmas #pocketsofmyhome #decorgalsdoitall #dreamingaboutdecor #myhollyjollyhome #bhghowiholiday #holidaytabledecor #stylingmyseasons #homefortheholidays #modernfarmhouse #christmasdecorinspo #lovingmyholidaydecor

A post shared by Beth | west_coast_cottage (@west_coast_cottage) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday!!! Don’t worry! I have not forgotten Thanksgiving!! That’ll be next weeks tablescape! I just had to share all of the gorgeous treats my friend Margie from @houseofmargo sent me! I couldn’t wait to put a pretty table together! These trees! The napkin rings! The placecard holders! It all just so elegant and whimsical but still traditional and stylish! I think these pieces can be dressed up or dressed down and still have quite an impact on your holiday table! Plus it’s just so fun to create with such beautiful things!! Have a fabulous weekend gang….and use TOMIMISWEGO10 when you go shopping over at Margie’s! @houseofmargo . . . . . #tablestyling #TablescapeSaturday #tablescapes #tablescapestyling #holidaytablescape #holidaytabledecor #holidaytable #holidaycenterpiece #americanfarmhousestyle #cottagestyle #cottagesandbungalows #betterhomesandgardens #bhgstylemaker #bhgstyle #housebeautiful #katecodchristmas #thedesigntwinslovechristmas #diningroom #diningroomdecor #diningroomsofinstagram #clintharpbuiltmytable

A post shared by Tina- Entertaining & Decor (@to_mimishousewego) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

16 thoughts on “Tablescapes

Leave a comment

  1. Prior...
    December 24, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Enjoyed this post – waking with some tea on this chilly Christmas Eve. Thanks for it and now I am
    Going to
    Click the links for this and this

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Prior...
    December 24, 2019 at 8:19 am

    LMAO… the plastic silverware in the tp rolls – 😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    December 24, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Donna–what a hoot! Gotta love red plastic–festive and classic. Win-win! Merry Christmas to you and Beloved. XO

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    December 24, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I used to think I need to do all of this. I even have my Grandmothers green glassed that I love . But now we know most of this is chock full of lead .Ugh!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      December 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      I know what you mean. The green pieces are especially troublesome. Years ago, I had an antique lime green candy dish I picked up at a sidewalk sale that I later learned was in fact radioactive. Yike.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • bcparkison
        December 24, 2019 at 2:02 pm

        Slowly but surely ‘they’ who ever they are are doing us in. Population control has been going on for a long time and now they don’t even try to hide it.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Donna from MyOBT
        December 24, 2019 at 2:04 pm

        Eek. That’s a dark thought for a happy season. I hope you are wrong, but who knows. I’m very fond of you, you know. Wishing you a lovely, peaceful, reflective day.

        Liked by 1 person

      • bcparkison
        December 24, 2019 at 9:38 pm

        surely you have noticed something is always on recall in the food division of our lives, the ‘shots’ they insist our children take are toxic as well as the air and water we need for living. We are at the mercy of the good Lord to carry on. I love you Donna…Im just tired of all the grap in this world.

        Like

  5. Pingback: CHRISTMAS TABLESCAPES (2020 Countdown Day 24) – priorhouse blog

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 24, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    These table settings are all glorious and I love each and every one of them. I have been gradually accumulating seasonal decorations since we emigrated but then we went and lost a whole lot in our basement flood so I have an opportunity to start over. I managed to pull together a pleasing Thanksgiving table but Christmas has rather run away with me schedule-wise. I think I may resort to some little white nightlight houses and some votive candles this year. Simple but effective. But this post has given me some inspiration for things to gather for this time next year.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.