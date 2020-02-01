Soul Birds

Shane Fero

“In ancient Egypt the ba, or soul, was thought of as a bird.” -Carl G. Jung

Whew! I survived all my work craziness, and now we’re back to our regularly scheduled program. These are the gorgeous glass birds created by flamework glass artist Shane Fero. This remarkable artist is one of those gifted few who knew what he wanted to do from the very beginning, learning glassblowing as a teenager. As a result of all that conviction (and a nearly-50-year career in glass), Fero’s work has a generosity and confidence I find pretty rare.

“During my 47 year career I have been fascinated with and have rendered bird imagery into my work in various forms. This focus has sharpened in the last 14 years with the blown bird series, which is based on techniques of German flameworking… I have always combined bird and human elements in my sculptures, vessel forms, and mixed media pieces. The present bird series was began after 9/11 to counter the mood and malaise of that time period. Birds have that special metaphysical and spiritual quality, which is reflected in their colors, gestures, song and flight.”

As generous with his knowledge as he is with his art, Fero has also taught glassblowing in some of the most prestigious schools in the world, including my favorites, the Corning Museum of Glass and Pilchuck Glass School as well as in schools in Europe, Australia, and Asia. He was awarded the Glass Art Society Lifetime Membership Award in 2014, and has won countless awards besides.

You can see all of the talented Shane Fero’s work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.