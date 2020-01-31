Today, I have a big work deadline, and my brain just refuses to produce blog words. Stress sometimes does this to me. Don’t worry. It will be fine.
Recently, I heard about an annual designer doghouse show in Austin, Texas (where else?), and I wanted to write about it. But who needs words when you can have pictures? So here’s a fun roundup of innovative, beautiful, unexpected dog house and dog furniture designs, some from the show, some not.
You can check out the Barkitecture Austin show on Instagram.
I promise my words will be back tomorrow.
January 31, 2020 at 8:29 am
How do people think of this?? The tennis ball house–what a hoot! Eggnog the bulldog–so adorable. Woof! Great post, Donna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:46 am
Thank you! I seriously had so much fun putting it together.
LikeLike
January 31, 2020 at 8:46 am
When I first saw your post title I thought of tree houses, not dog kennels! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:47 am
Ooh! That would be a great post topic, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 9:24 am
Love this! post – woof woof ! 🐶 Thanks for sharing Donna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:48 am
Very happy you enjoyed it!
LikeLike
January 31, 2020 at 10:01 am
Very creative but not sure Babe would go for any of them….she prefers the chair in my bedroom. I do like the one under the stairs a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:50 am
Isn’t that darling? When we were rebuilding our house after the hurricane, we had an opportunity to put a cat bed under the stairs for Henry VIII, our giant Maine Coon. In the end, we figured he would rather be in us anyway, so we instead built a tiny bookcase. It’s cute, but it’s no under-stairs pet house!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:34 am
How wonderful! These are just so amazing. There are lots of pampered pooches out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:52 am
There are, and a lot of creative dog house designers, too!
LikeLike
January 31, 2020 at 10:45 am
My dog sleeps in bed with me. She would be insulted if I sent her outside to a dog house. With that said, I think all of them are great, cute and wonderful. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 31, 2020 at 10:54 am
I never really understood the purpose of a dog house, at least not in a climate like New York where it gets so hot in the summer and so cold in the winter. They are cute, though!
LikeLike
January 31, 2020 at 3:41 pm
These dog houses are obviously super adorable but there is also some pretty nifty architectural design too. I love the one with the pentagon door in particular but my favourite is the under stairs nook.
LikeLike