Today, I have a big work deadline, and my brain just refuses to produce blog words. Stress sometimes does this to me. Don’t worry. It will be fine.

Recently, I heard about an annual designer doghouse show in Austin, Texas (where else?), and I wanted to write about it. But who needs words when you can have pictures? So here’s a fun roundup of innovative, beautiful, unexpected dog house and dog furniture designs, some from the show, some not.

You can check out the Barkitecture Austin show on Instagram.

I promise my words will be back tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram

KEEP AUSTIN WOOF tomorrow and check us out at Fair Market! FREE and FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! . The doghouses look AMAZING, the weather is PERFECT, and our amazing beneficiaries, Emancipet Greater Austin, Bastrop Animal Rescue, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas' PALS Program will be on hand with pooches, volunteer opportunities and more! . Several other amazing partners will also be on hand making this FREE event possible and way too much fun: . Our friends at Tito's Handmade Vodka will be out with a puppy kissing booth, so come THIRSTY since the #vodkafordogpeople cocktail menu looks AMAZING with greyhounds, hair of the dog bloody marys, and more! (We will also have craft beer and other options and proceeds go to our cause!) . Halloween pet portraits from our homies at ZilkerBark! (register here: https://www.zilkerbark.com/halloween) . Topo Chico USA will be on hand with samples and giveaways! . Face-painting and ballon animals for the kiddos from Texas' Party Business! . AWESOME munchies from Pueblo Viejo, Steel City Pops, Ranch Hand, and The Happy Lobster – ATX! (proceeds go to our cause!) . Dogstume contest with a grand prize of FREE CANES FOR A YEAR from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #onelove (register here: bit.ly/zb_contest). . Our fabulous SILENT AUCTION, presented by Patten Law Firm, will have all kinds fo goodies, including an amazing HANS PILS GIFT BASKET from our friends at Ben E. Keith Beverages! . Take a selfie with THE CHIEF from Firehouse Animal Health Center – Westlake! . Chill on our BARK LOUNGE presented by Interior Define – Austin! They will be raffling away some AWESOME pieces! . Healthy Pet will be on hand with all kinds of cool stuff! . Austin Subaru will be showing off some new wheels your pup is SURE to love too! . SEE YOU TOMORROW and SPREAD THE WORD! . KEEP AUSTIN WOOF!

A post shared by Barkitecture Austin (@barkitecture_austin) on

View this post on Instagram

"Dear Santa Paws….Please consider my sister for your #NaughyList…🙄🎅🏻📃 She's currently at the top of mine….🙄 😡📃 Sincerely….your daughter from a misplaced order….Eggnog" 🎄🎅🏻❄️😇 Happy #Siblings Stink Saturday my super sweet friends! 🤪🎅🏻📃👊🏻❤️. . . Wishing our sweet friend @pumothebulldog a very Happy Birthday today! 🎄👑🎁🎉🎊 We love you! ❤️ #pumobig5. . . #eggnogthebulldog #sisters #pawtycrewnaughtyornice2019 #santaslittlehelper #naughtyornice #santaslist #tistheseason #christmascheer #custom #doghouse #hgtv #mtvcribs #barked #thebarkedclub #9gagcute #buzzfeedanimals #theellenshow #dogsofinstagram #doggomemes #doggo #doggosbeingdoggos #doggosdoingthings #dogs

A post shared by Eggnog and Igloo 🎄☃ (@eggnogthebulldog) on

View this post on Instagram

Air B&B (also known as Air Bark n’ Bark) by Carson Design Associates. . . Air Bark & Bark allows the culture seekers of Austin to still travel to other cities while bringing the comforts of home… for their dog. Man’s best friend no longer should be left behind! . . This compact doghouse can be towed, stowed or even loaded in the back of your trunk. It also embodies some of Austin’s iconic characteristics such as the classic “I Love You So Much” (or Barkitecture’s take “I Woof You So Much”) wall. . . The materials used could also be found in a local’s home. A pull-out trundle bed of grass with built in collapsible food and water bowls allows your pup to wipe his paws and eat before entering his B&B. Who said being in the doghouse has to be a bad thing? . . Photo Credit: @twisttours

A post shared by Barkitecture Austin (@barkitecture_austin) on

View this post on Instagram

🎉Giveaway Alert!🎉 The @tacomahomeshow offered us an amazing opportunity to decorate this dog palace, built by @parwellfarms ! Guests of the show will have the opportunity to bid on this piece of #Barkitecture! Proceeds will be given the the largest no-kill animal shelter in Washington, @sunny_skys_rescue_hospital ! Check out our stories and read more from the @thenewstribune here: https://www.thenewstribune.com/living/home-garden/article239376048.html We have a pair of show tickets that we’d like to give away for THIS weekend! 🏷Tag the person that you’d like to take to the show. 🎁The winner will be randomly selected tonight at 9pm. The winner will need to pick up the tickets from AR Workshop Gig Harbor on Friday between 11-3 or 6-10pm. #barkitect #arworkshop #arworkshopgigharbor #tacomahomeandgardenshow #tacoma #sunnyskiesanimalresuce #nokillshelter #doghouse #dogpalace

A post shared by AR Workshop Gig Harbor (@arworkshopgigharbor) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Barkitecture

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    January 31, 2020 at 8:29 am

    How do people think of this?? The tennis ball house–what a hoot! Eggnog the bulldog–so adorable. Woof! Great post, Donna.

  2. Ruth
    January 31, 2020 at 8:46 am

    When I first saw your post title I thought of tree houses, not dog kennels! 🙂

  3. Talitha
    January 31, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Love this! post – woof woof ! 🐶 Thanks for sharing Donna.

  4. bcparkison
    January 31, 2020 at 10:01 am

    Very creative but not sure Babe would go for any of them….she prefers the chair in my bedroom. I do like the one under the stairs a lot.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      January 31, 2020 at 10:50 am

      Isn’t that darling? When we were rebuilding our house after the hurricane, we had an opportunity to put a cat bed under the stairs for Henry VIII, our giant Maine Coon. In the end, we figured he would rather be in us anyway, so we instead built a tiny bookcase. It’s cute, but it’s no under-stairs pet house!

  5. Sheree
    January 31, 2020 at 10:34 am

    How wonderful! These are just so amazing. There are lots of pampered pooches out there.

  6. janhaltn
    January 31, 2020 at 10:45 am

    My dog sleeps in bed with me. She would be insulted if I sent her outside to a dog house. With that said, I think all of them are great, cute and wonderful. Hal

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 31, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    These dog houses are obviously super adorable but there is also some pretty nifty architectural design too. I love the one with the pentagon door in particular but my favourite is the under stairs nook.

