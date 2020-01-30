Ocean as Art

Hello, lovelies. I’ve got too much going on, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off.
I found today’s stunningly-beautiful things on Andrea Huelsenbeck’s Friday internet roundup, Creative Juice. Go check her out!
These are the fascinating, intriguing, amazing underwater photos submitted for the 2019 Ocean Art Photography Contest. How did I not know this was a thing? The contest breaks up photos into 17 categories, some very specific (i.e. Nudibranchs, and some more general (Wide-Angle). The Underwater Photography Guide website received thousands of entries from nearly 80 countries. Judges included world-famous underwater photographers Tony Wu, Martin Edge, and Marty Snyderman, along with Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler. The winners received prize money totaling more than $85K, making this contest one of the highest awards in the world.
In addition to the contest photos, I’ve also included some magnificent pictures from the Underwater Photography Guide.
You can see all the winners on the Ocean Art Photography Contest website, and you can follow the Underwater Photography Guide on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
January 30, 2020 at 7:11 am
Deep in the ocean there are some very intersting animals. Love all of them today . Again, started today with a smile – Hal
January 30, 2020 at 9:19 am
It must be funny in the ocean.
January 30, 2020 at 9:31 am
LOL that’s a great way to look at it!
January 30, 2020 at 9:29 am
I’m glad it made you smile!
January 30, 2020 at 8:07 am
Great photos but I don’t think I would want to be in the same water with some of these.
January 30, 2020 at 9:30 am
I feel the exact opposite. The weirder the creature, the more I want to see it up close in its natural habitat!
January 30, 2020 at 9:21 am
I want to know how it really feels like being in the water.
January 30, 2020 at 9:31 am
Sounds like someone needs a beach vacation!
January 30, 2020 at 1:51 pm
These are fabulous images. I love how weird and wonderful ocean critters are. It’s definitely like an alien planet.
January 30, 2020 at 4:12 pm
I always think that!
January 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm
The deeper in the sea the creatures are, the more like they belong in outer space.
January 30, 2020 at 6:42 pm
Absolutely. And strangely, the more colourful they seem to become even though they can’t be seen. Or can they? Just not by human eyes?
