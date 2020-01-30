My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Ocean as Art

by 12 Comments

Photo: Todd Winner

Hello, lovelies. I’ve got too much going on, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off.

I found today’s stunningly-beautiful things on Andrea Huelsenbeck’s Friday internet roundup, Creative Juice. Go check her out!

These are the fascinating, intriguing, amazing underwater photos submitted for the 2019 Ocean Art Photography Contest. How did I not know this was a thing? The contest breaks up photos into 17 categories, some very specific (i.e. Nudibranchs, and some more general (Wide-Angle). The Underwater Photography Guide website received thousands of entries from nearly 80 countries. Judges included world-famous underwater photographers Tony Wu, Martin Edge, and Marty Snyderman, along with Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler. The winners received prize money totaling more than $85K, making this contest one of the highest awards in the world.

In addition to the contest photos, I’ve also included some magnificent pictures from the Underwater Photography Guide.

You can see all the winners on the Ocean Art Photography Contest website, and you can follow the Underwater Photography Guide on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

1st Place Supermacro – Ocean Art 2019 "Clownfish Eggs". Paolo Isgro @paoloisgro: "There are three key components that resulted in this photo… 1. I used a 24 mm lens and an electronic reverse ring adaptor + 40 mm extension ring to get a great magnification. 5 mm fills the long side of the frame – this means 4.5X optical magnification on my cropped Canon 7D sensor (22.5 mm). 2. My friend and dive master Ajiex Dharma in Tulamben was able to find these clown fish eggs and assist me during the shoot holding the snoot in the right position . 3. A lot of patience to manually focus and composing this shot." #clownfish #fish #supermacro #tulamben #indonesia #bwscuba #uwphotography #photography #photorgapher #diving #scubadiving #scuba #win #winner #explore #art #oceanart #oceanart2019

A post shared by Underwater Photography Guide (@uwphotographyguide) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Ocean as Art

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 30, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Deep in the ocean there are some very intersting animals. Love all of them today . Again, started today with a smile – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 30, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Great photos but I don’t think I would want to be in the same water with some of these.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. jopamhworo
    January 30, 2020 at 9:21 am

    I want to know how it really feels like being in the water.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 30, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    These are fabulous images. I love how weird and wonderful ocean critters are. It’s definitely like an alien planet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.