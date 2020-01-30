Ocean as Art

Photo: Todd Winner

Hello, lovelies. I’ve got too much going on, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off.

I found today’s stunningly-beautiful things on Andrea Huelsenbeck’s Friday internet roundup, Creative Juice. Go check her out!

These are the fascinating, intriguing, amazing underwater photos submitted for the 2019 Ocean Art Photography Contest. How did I not know this was a thing? The contest breaks up photos into 17 categories, some very specific (i.e. Nudibranchs, and some more general (Wide-Angle). The Underwater Photography Guide website received thousands of entries from nearly 80 countries. Judges included world-famous underwater photographers Tony Wu, Martin Edge, and Marty Snyderman, along with Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler. The winners received prize money totaling more than $85K, making this contest one of the highest awards in the world.

In addition to the contest photos, I’ve also included some magnificent pictures from the Underwater Photography Guide.

You can see all the winners on the Ocean Art Photography Contest website, and you can follow the Underwater Photography Guide on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.