The Harry Putterer

Tony Rigby

“In dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own.” –Albus Dumbledore

Today’s artist is movie-star-handsome Tony Rigby, who in spite of his Hollywood good looks is apparently a giant geek. I approve! The self-taught Rigby spends his time creating mind-bogglingly-good Harry Potter-themed miniatures. His 1/87th scale creations’ complexity and beauty is nothing short of phenomenal.

“I joke that it’s a bit of a midlife crisis for me. Some people buy a Corvette – and some people just make a Harry Potter world in their living room. I’m the latter.”

Rigby reportedly sold his family’s sofa to make space for his project, which has now taken over the living room. I wonder what his wife and four children think of all this? The artist isn’t just doing all this for his own gratification, either. He hopes to be able to complete his Harry Potter world and take it around to public venues “in need of a little extra magic,” including children’s hospitals, nursing homes, and other places short on joy. I love this idea!

You can see all of Tony Rigby’s amazing Harry Potter miniatures on his Instagram, and you can support the artist’s noble efforts on Patreon.