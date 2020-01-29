My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Harry Putterer

by 12 Comments

Tony Rigby

“In dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own.”

–Albus Dumbledore

Today’s artist is movie-star-handsome Tony Rigby, who in spite of his Hollywood good looks is apparently a giant geek. I approve! The self-taught Rigby spends his time creating mind-bogglingly-good Harry Potter-themed miniatures. His 1/87th scale creations’ complexity and beauty is nothing short of phenomenal.

“I joke that it’s a bit of a midlife crisis for me. Some people buy a Corvette – and some people just make a Harry Potter world in their living room. I’m the latter.”

Rigby reportedly sold his family’s sofa to make space for his project, which has now taken over the living room. I wonder what his wife and four children think of all this? The artist isn’t just doing all this for his own gratification, either. He hopes to be able to complete his Harry Potter world and take it around to public venues “in need of a little extra magic,” including children’s hospitals, nursing homes, and other places short on joy. I love this idea!

You can see all of Tony Rigby’s amazing Harry Potter miniatures on his Instagram, and you can support the artist’s noble efforts on Patreon.

View this post on Instagram

Slug & Jiggers Apothecary 🐌

A post shared by Tony Rigby ⚡️ (@tonyrigbyart) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “The Harry Putterer

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 29, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Wow! Great work on mini scale. I’m not into Harry Potter but these are good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. graceunc
    January 29, 2020 at 10:53 am

    fantastic! i want to go see the whole thing in real life!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    January 29, 2020 at 11:59 am

    I have not seen one Harry Porter film but I am an HO Model Train owner and I love all of his work. they would fit in my layout. Great stuff. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 29, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    As you probably know, my kids and I are massive Potterphiles. I, therefore, heartily approve of this hobby. The detailing is really exceptional in these models. He has really captured the character, charm, and feel of the locations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. StellaKate Blue
    January 29, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    I used to order the books from the UK (Scotland) before Scholastic got a clue and released them in the U.S. and U.K. simultaneously. We love the Potter-U-verse here! The images are amazing and I hope I get chance to see them on tour.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.