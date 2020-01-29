The Harry Putterer

“In dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own.”–Albus Dumbledore
Today’s artist is movie-star-handsome Tony Rigby, who in spite of his Hollywood good looks is apparently a giant geek. I approve! The self-taught Rigby spends his time creating mind-bogglingly-good Harry Potter-themed miniatures. His 1/87th scale creations’ complexity and beauty is nothing short of phenomenal.
“I joke that it’s a bit of a midlife crisis for me. Some people buy a Corvette – and some people just make a Harry Potter world in their living room. I’m the latter.”
Rigby reportedly sold his family’s sofa to make space for his project, which has now taken over the living room. I wonder what his wife and four children think of all this? The artist isn’t just doing all this for his own gratification, either. He hopes to be able to complete his Harry Potter world and take it around to public venues “in need of a little extra magic,” including children’s hospitals, nursing homes, and other places short on joy. I love this idea!
You can see all of Tony Rigby’s amazing Harry Potter miniatures on his Instagram, and you can support the artist’s noble efforts on Patreon.
January 29, 2020 at 8:49 am
Wow! Great work on mini scale. I’m not into Harry Potter but these are good.
January 29, 2020 at 10:41 am
I love how he captures the mood of the locations. Wonderful work!
January 29, 2020 at 10:53 am
fantastic! i want to go see the whole thing in real life!
January 29, 2020 at 11:46 am
That would be fun!
January 29, 2020 at 11:59 am
I have not seen one Harry Porter film but I am an HO Model Train owner and I love all of his work. they would fit in my layout. Great stuff. Hal
January 29, 2020 at 12:10 pm
They really are beautiful even if you’re not an HP fan!
January 29, 2020 at 1:24 pm
I have a blog friend in NC whoes husband in into model trains big time.
January 29, 2020 at 4:35 pm
I’ll bet he’d love this!
January 29, 2020 at 2:33 pm
As you probably know, my kids and I are massive Potterphiles. I, therefore, heartily approve of this hobby. The detailing is really exceptional in these models. He has really captured the character, charm, and feel of the locations.
January 29, 2020 at 4:36 pm
I had you in mind when I was writing this one. Knew you’d love it!
January 29, 2020 at 2:53 pm
I used to order the books from the UK (Scotland) before Scholastic got a clue and released them in the U.S. and U.K. simultaneously. We love the Potter-U-verse here! The images are amazing and I hope I get chance to see them on tour.
January 29, 2020 at 4:37 pm
I hope they come my way, too!
