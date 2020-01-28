Boat People

Équihen-Plage seems like a town in a children’s story. Situated on the north coast of France, the lovely little beach town is home to one very quirky tradition: many of the residents live in upside-down boats.
Around the turn of the last century, Équihen-Plage was a very popular fishing spot, attracting professional fishermen from all over Europe. But once a boat had outlived its usefulness as a sea-going vessel, the thrifty fishing families would drag them ashore, flip them upside down, and turn them into houses. In the early 1900s, the area was known as Quartier des Quilles en l’Air: the neighborhood of keels in the air.
Though many of the boathouses were destroyed during the Second World War, the locals were determined to rebuild their legacy. Gradually, they were able to restore some of the unusual homes and build a few new ones, too. Today, the village is an Instagrammer’s dream.
If you want to visit the beautiful Équihen-Plage, check out these vacation cottages on VRBO.
January 28, 2020 at 6:02 am
How very cool 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2020 at 7:12 am
I love that it began with thrift.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2020 at 1:47 pm
Yes!
LikeLike
January 28, 2020 at 6:45 am
Interesting and quirky for sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2020 at 7:12 am
Makes me want one!
LikeLike
January 28, 2020 at 7:36 am
Guess this is ‘tiny house’ before ‘tiny house’ came along today. — Wish they showed more of the interior. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2020 at 12:23 pm
I really tried to find pictures from inside, but the people who live in them seem pretty private.
LikeLike
January 28, 2020 at 9:03 am
This has got to be the craziest cool idea ever. Smart thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 28, 2020 at 12:23 pm
Isn’t it wonderful? And so appealing!
LikeLiked by 1 person