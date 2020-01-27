Rolling Stones

Yael Sonia

Jewelry designer Yael Sonia makes what she calls “jewelry in motion for women in motion.” All of her magnificent pieces include fun elements that can move around within the jewelry’s structure, adding a kinetic element to the overall effect.

Though Sonia grew up in New York, Paris, and São Paulo, it was the time she spent in Brazil that made the biggest emotional and cultural impact on her. The designer uses exclusively Brazilian stones, and employs local São Paulo stonecutters and goldsmiths. Sonia feels strongly that fine jewelry should always be handmade.

“My designs tend to be very clean and geometric. Most designs are still made by hand and require great precision, especially to achieve fluid movement. In the design process, figuring out how the piece will be executed is of great importance.” -Yael Sonia

You can see all of Yael Sonia’s playful, graceful designs on her website and Instagram.