My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rolling Stones

by Leave a comment

Yael Sonia

Jewelry designer Yael Sonia makes what she calls “jewelry in motion for women in motion.” All of her magnificent pieces include fun elements that can move around within the jewelry’s structure, adding a kinetic element to the overall effect.

Though Sonia grew up in New York, Paris, and São Paulo, it was the time she spent in Brazil that made the biggest emotional and cultural impact on her. The designer uses exclusively Brazilian stones, and employs local São Paulo stonecutters and goldsmiths. Sonia feels strongly that fine jewelry should always be handmade.

“My designs tend to be very clean and geometric. Most designs are still made by hand and require great precision, especially to achieve fluid movement. In the design process, figuring out how the piece will be executed is of great importance.”

-Yael Sonia

You can see all of Yael Sonia’s playful, graceful designs on her website and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.