She-Shed Inspiration

These are the fantastic, flawless, fun illustrations by Ira Comleva, A.K.A. Doll Memories. I’ve never seen more beautiful fashion illustration, and I wish I could collect them all! They make me long for a she-shed where I could hang them (because Beloved would never let me put them up).
“What motivates me is to bring hope and positive emotions to people trough my illustrations. It’s like giving to everyone a bit of happiness. I’m very lucky that I can express the beauty of the world through my artwork.”-About Ira Comleva/Doll Memories
Comleva’s expert composition and marvelous watercolor technique are certainly giving me a bit of happiness!
You can see all of the wonderful fashion illustrations by Ira Comleva/Doll Memories on Instagram and Facebook.
January 26, 2020 at 7:46 am
That is some of the very best water color art that I have seen in years and years. Great work = Hal
January 26, 2020 at 3:37 pm
It’s so beautifully composed! Really stylish stuff
January 26, 2020 at 9:33 am
My goodness she is good…really good. to be able to draw and paint like this would be a dream.
January 26, 2020 at 3:38 pm
I feel the same. It must be such a joy to be that good at something
