She-Shed Inspiration

Ira Comleva/Doll Memories

These are the fantastic, flawless, fun illustrations by Ira Comleva, A.K.A. Doll Memories. I’ve never seen more beautiful fashion illustration, and I wish I could collect them all! They make me long for a she-shed where I could hang them (because Beloved would never let me put them up).

“What motivates me is to bring hope and positive emotions to people trough my illustrations. It’s like giving to everyone a bit of happiness. I’m very lucky that I can express the beauty of the world through my artwork.” -About Ira Comleva/Doll Memories

Comleva’s expert composition and marvelous watercolor technique are certainly giving me a bit of happiness!

You can see all of the wonderful fashion illustrations by Ira Comleva/Doll Memories on Instagram and Facebook.