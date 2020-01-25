Harmonic Sisters

I’m out of town at a conference for the next few days, so I’m going to let the artists tell you about themselves.
Today, I’m sharing with you a remarkable band called HAIM (“It rhymes with time, not tame”). The band is comprised of three talented sisters, Este (bass/vocals), Danielle (vocals/guitar) and Alana (guitar/keyboards/vocals). Playing their song Hallelujah on repeat, I could feel the beauty and the gratitude washing over me like cool waves on a hot day. The lyrics are pure poetry:
I met two angels but they were in disguise
Took one look to realize
Tell ’em anything and they will sympathize
These arms hold me tight
Old fears, helped to ease them in my mind
New tears say that they will dry in time
Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?
Hallelujah
Laughing together like our thoughts are harmonized
Been that way since ’95
Give me direction when it is hard to fight
Three roads, one light
Now and then I can lean my back to yours
Travelin’ like our feet don’t touch the floor
Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?
I had a best friend but she has come to pass
One I wish I could see now
You always remind me…
You can follow HAIM the band on their website and on Instagram and Facebook, and most especially on YouTube.
A million thank yous to my dear LT for finding them first!
January 25, 2020 at 9:35 am
I love their sound, hope they make it big time. — Hal
LikeLike