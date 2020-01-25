Harmonic Sisters

Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch for Rolling Stone

I’m out of town at a conference for the next few days, so I’m going to let the artists tell you about themselves.

Today, I’m sharing with you a remarkable band called HAIM (“It rhymes with time, not tame”). The band is comprised of three talented sisters, Este (bass/vocals), Danielle (vocals/guitar) and Alana (guitar/keyboards/vocals). Playing their song Hallelujah on repeat, I could feel the beauty and the gratitude washing over me like cool waves on a hot day. The lyrics are pure poetry:

I met two angels but they were in disguise

Took one look to realize

Tell ’em anything and they will sympathize

These arms hold me tight

Old fears, helped to ease them in my mind

New tears say that they will dry in time



Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?

Hallelujah



Laughing together like our thoughts are harmonized

Been that way since ’95

Give me direction when it is hard to fight

Three roads, one light

Now and then I can lean my back to yours

Travelin’ like our feet don’t touch the floor



Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?



I had a best friend but she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me…

You can follow HAIM the band on their website and on Instagram and Facebook, and most especially on YouTube.

A million thank yous to my dear LT for finding them first!