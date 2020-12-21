I am not the only one who has used 2020 to reinvent myself. Taylor Swift has been using her quarantine time to turn out not one but two amazing albums that are quite a departure from her earlier work. Today, I’d like to talk about her second 2020 album, Evermore. The follow-up album to her acclaimed album Folklore (which has received six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year), Evermore perfectly shows off Swift’s talent for songwriting and poetry.

“I sit and watch you reading with your head low

I wake and watch you breathing with your eyes closed

I sit and watch you, I notice everything you do or don’t do

You’re so much older and wiser and I I wait by the door like I’m just a kid

Use my best colors for your portrait

Lay the table with the fancy shit

And watch you tolerate it

If it’s all in my head tell me now

Tell me I’ve got it wrong somehow

I know my love should be celebrated

But you tolerate it.” – Tolerate It

In a surprising twist, Swift has begun exploring the world of folk music, with great success. When asked how she came to release a second album so soon after her mid-Covid release, Swift said that she simply “just kept writing.” It may be the product of only a few months’ work, but this newest effort doesn’t sound rushed at all. It feels more like the labor of years. On the song No Body, No Crime, Swift collaborates with one of my favorite family singing groups, HAIM, about whom I have written before.

