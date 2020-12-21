My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Evermore

by 4 Comments

I am not the only one who has used 2020 to reinvent myself. Taylor Swift has been using her quarantine time to turn out not one but two amazing albums that are quite a departure from her earlier work. Today, I’d like to talk about her second 2020 album, Evermore. The follow-up album to her acclaimed album Folklore (which has received six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year), Evermore perfectly shows off Swift’s talent for songwriting and poetry.

“I sit and watch you reading with your head low
I wake and watch you breathing with your eyes closed
I sit and watch you, I notice everything you do or don’t do
You’re so much older and wiser and I

I wait by the door like I’m just a kid
Use my best colors for your portrait
Lay the table with the fancy shit
And watch you tolerate it
If it’s all in my head tell me now
Tell me I’ve got it wrong somehow
I know my love should be celebrated
But you tolerate it.”

Tolerate It

In a surprising twist, Swift has begun exploring the world of folk music, with great success. When asked how she came to release a second album so soon after her mid-Covid release, Swift said that she simply “just kept writing.” It may be the product of only a few months’ work, but this newest effort doesn’t sound rushed at all. It feels more like the labor of years. On the song No Body, No Crime, Swift collaborates with one of my favorite family singing groups, HAIM, about whom I have written before.

You can follow the ever-talented Taylor Swift on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube.

And you know how I love a behind-the-scenes video…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Evermore

Leave a comment

  2. lois
    December 21, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    She is an amazingly talented young woman.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    December 21, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    I like her current work more than most of her past work but she is not in my top twenty. But when Kate Smith is in your top five, along with Julie London, Cher, Perry Como, Frank Sinatra are your top five, that should be no surprise. Not, that I didn’t enjoy each of the songs above today. I did = Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.