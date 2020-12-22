My OBT

Precious Fantasies

by 8 Comments

Gearry Suen

These are the jaw-dropping jewelry creations by London-based Chinese-born artist Gearry Suen. His mind-blowingly complex jewelry is inspired by nature and the sea, and while I can’t imagine ever wearing any of it, I find it all magnificent. It’s hard to imagine considering the sophistication of his work, but Suen is actually an emerging designer. He only recently graduated from London’s Royal College of Art, but he seems to have already mastered his craft.

“When I was very young, I used to paint on the wallpaper in my house!” he shares. “I learnt watercolor and traditional Chinese ink painting as a child, and while I loved the creative process of painting, I missed one element – wearability. My purpose evolved into combining art and wearable objects, and jewelry became the natural choice. One of my favorite parts of the creative process is transforming an abstract painting into 3D sculptures. At the same time, I enjoy hand-carving a wax model — which gives me that very real physical connection with a piece.”

– Gearry Suen

Each of Suen’s designs start with a detailed painting. His work incorporates many different styles; he successfully merges Baroque and Art Nouveau elements, and surrealistic and natural motifs. The designer uses a combination of traditional jewelry methods with new technology including VR headsets and 3D printing to create his precious fantasy pieces.

You can check out all of Gearry Suen’s remarkable jewelry on his website and on Instagram.

  1. Sheree
    December 22, 2020 at 9:29 am

    I’m with you on this one, fabulous but….

  2. lois
    December 22, 2020 at 10:40 am

    jawdropping….such gorgeous works of art.

  3. bcparkison
    December 22, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Very different but pretty.

  4. janhaltn
    December 22, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Wonderful, beautiful work. I just don’t think I am going to wear any of them on my weekly trip to Walmart. — Hal

