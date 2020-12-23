Tiny Dancer

Photo: Jurgen Otto

This may seem like a strange choice for Christmas week, but all will become clear below.

You know I’m not a fan of spiders, but I may have to make an exception for these little guys. Peacock spiders perform a mating dance to rival the best displays by red-crowned cranes, hooded grebes and even birds of paradise, all who would probably find the little arachnids delicious. Like most of the world’s wackiest creepy crawlies, these little guys hail from Australia.

At about 4mm in size, these tiny dancers really put on a show! And their impressive skills aren’t limited to just performance; while stalking prey, these colorful jumping spiders are known to take down creatures triple their size. (Luckily, I’m much bigger than that.) And when you put video of their mating dance to music, they’re pure magic. Enjoy!

You can learn all about peacock spiders on the Spider Identifications website, and you can watch all of Jurgen Otto’s peacock spider videos on his YouTube channel.

Now that you’ve seen what they can do, get a load of this hilarious altered Christmas video:

And just to round things out, here’s my guy Zefrank to slightly ruin it all.