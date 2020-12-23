My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tiny Dancer

Photo: Jurgen Otto

This may seem like a strange choice for Christmas week, but all will become clear below.

You know I’m not a fan of spiders, but I may have to make an exception for these little guys. Peacock spiders perform a mating dance to rival the best displays by red-crowned cranes, hooded grebes and even birds of paradise, all who would probably find the little arachnids delicious. Like most of the world’s wackiest creepy crawlies, these little guys hail from Australia.

At about 4mm in size, these tiny dancers really put on a show! And their impressive skills aren’t limited to just performance; while stalking prey, these colorful jumping spiders are known to take down creatures triple their size. (Luckily, I’m much bigger than that.) And when you put video of their mating dance to music, they’re pure magic. Enjoy!

You can learn all about peacock spiders on the Spider Identifications website, and you can watch all of Jurgen Otto’s peacock spider videos on his YouTube channel.

Now that you’ve seen what they can do, get a load of this hilarious altered Christmas video:

And just to round things out, here’s my guy Zefrank to slightly ruin it all.

6 thoughts on “Tiny Dancer

  1. bcparkison
    December 23, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Well who knew spiders could be so much fun.?

  2. Michele
    December 23, 2020 at 9:44 am

    The YMCA video should come with a warning to not drink coffee while watching. I laughed si hard at that one that I spilt coffee all over the place…but it was worth it.

  3. Violet
    December 23, 2020 at 11:49 am

    I’m perishing from laughter with this post of yours Donna…especially with that last video! Thank you for the much needed cheer in this dark year. Also, thank you for continuing on with this blog for many years, which has created a bright spot in my morning every single day. May you receive as much happiness as you give to others. ❤

  4. janhaltn
    December 23, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    I got lucky. I wasn’t drinking anything or I would have joined the rest. This is a real keeper. Hal

