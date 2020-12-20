Sweet Art by Katerina

Located in Thessaloniki, Greece, the aptly-named bakeshop known as Sweet Art by Katerina produces gorgeous baked treats. They are well known for producing lovely sweets for birthdays and anniversaries and weddings. But as beautiful as their event-specific baked goods are, the talented Kat has absolutely perfected the art of the Christmas cookie. I looked at a LOT of Christmas baked goods during my search for the perfect holiday dessert about which to post, but Sweet Art by Kat was the hands-down winner!

You can see all of the amazing Sweet Art by Katerina on Instagram and Facebook.