Wrap Stars

Image above from Kitchen Stuff Plus.

I have always prided myself on my gift wrapping design. In typical years, I have a theme that includes stylish papers and ribbons and bows and gift tags and embellishments. This year… not so much. It all just got away from me, so my 2020 gift theme is ‘what’s leftover from last year.’ Since we’re dialing it in this year, I thought it might be fun to check out some creative gift wrapping ideas. I also stumbled upon a couple of great HGTV videos on the perfect way to wrap a present.