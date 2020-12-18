My OBT

Waltz of the Snowflakes

It’s a week ’till Christmas, and when I was a small child, this was the week when my mother and I would to go see The Nutcracker wherever it was being performed. Sometimes, the productions were professional and flawless. Sometimes, they were amateur and a lot less polished, but no less magical, especially for a small child who dreamed of dance. Either way, it was one of the highlights of my year.

Below is the Waltz of the Snowflakes performed by The Royal Ballet in 2012. The stars are Meaghan Grace Hinkis as Clara and Ricardo Cervera as Hans-Peter/Nutcracker. This one is for you, Mom!

  2. StellaKate Blue
    December 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Lovely, I’m sharing with both my daughters (former ballerinas) who might not have the time to watch the entire Nutcracker.

  3. lois
    December 18, 2020 at 10:23 am

    When my younger son was in kindergarten, a lot of the girls in his class were in our local ballet program–and they were very sure to let him know. So every year, for the longest time, he and I would see the Nutcracker and he would see Lindsay and Julie and Renee… For us it became a tradition and for him, he could tell all his little ‘girlfriends’ that he saw them perform. Such a sweet memory.

  4. janhaltn
    December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am

    I have seen this one or two times live but also watch the video or parts of it often, I am happy to enjoy today’s post also. LOVE it == Hal

