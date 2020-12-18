It’s a week ’till Christmas, and when I was a small child, this was the week when my mother and I would to go see The Nutcracker wherever it was being performed. Sometimes, the productions were professional and flawless. Sometimes, they were amateur and a lot less polished, but no less magical, especially for a small child who dreamed of dance. Either way, it was one of the highlights of my year.

Below is the Waltz of the Snowflakes performed by The Royal Ballet in 2012. The stars are Meaghan Grace Hinkis as Clara and Ricardo Cervera as Hans-Peter/Nutcracker. This one is for you, Mom!