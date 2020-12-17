Etsomnia™ 294: Global Warming

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Although we’ve had a very mild autumn, New York City is in the middle of our first real snowstorm, so I’m suddenly thinking about coats. I gave up on cute outerwear a few years ago, when I realized the only people who ever saw my coats were strangers on the subway (who didn’t look particularly stylish, either). However, since I will be showing apartments this winter and clients will be seeing my cold weather gear, I think it’s time to step up my outerwear game!

Well, clients would certainly find me easy to spot!

Things have to be pretty grim for the dog to notice, but that dog looks horrified.

It would be hard to get sweaters and blazers under this one, but it’s sooo pretty! By xiaolizi

Garbage bags and duct tape – not just for homeless people anymore!

To quote Tim Gunn, that’s a lot of look.

On the right person, this would be adorable. (I am not that person.) By StudioMariya

Q: What’s that you’re wearing?

A: A sad sack.

When it’s so cold, you give up and leave the house wrapped in your duvet.

Highly impractical (but strikingly beautiful). By newstar2016

Does this fat-assed coat make my ass look fat?

Sure, it’s not going to keep you warm, but it would be very popular with the cat!

I actually own two of these beautiful vintage coats (one is an emergency backup). By GlitterNGoldVintage

Silence of the Lambs would have been a whole different movie if Buffalo Bill hunted Muppets…

Leaf bag couture.

Stunning! If it were lined, I’d buy it in a New York minute! By EUGfashion

Of all the things wrong with this coat, I think it’s the dreadlock ties that freak me out the most.

When your coat accidentally falls into the thresher.