Etsomnia™ 294: Global Warming

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Although we’ve had a very mild autumn, New York City is in the middle of our first real snowstorm, so I’m suddenly thinking about coats. I gave up on cute outerwear a few years ago, when I realized the only people who ever saw my coats were strangers on the subway (who didn’t look particularly stylish, either). However, since I will be showing apartments this winter and clients will be seeing my cold weather gear, I think it’s time to step up my outerwear game!
December 17, 2020 at 8:08 am
Oh…I do love the black with fur but the little red rideing hood get my vote for every day.
December 17, 2020 at 8:12 am
Would I buy an apartment from someone wearing one of these coats? I think we know the answer to that one!
