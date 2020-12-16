My OBT

The Heart of the Matter

Green Renaissance

I’m in the habit of waiting until Beloved goes to bed, then watching videos on YouTube to try and find blog fodder. When I cam across the Green Renaissance YouTube channel, I didn’t expect much. Boy, was I wrong.

Green Renaissance is a South African production company that makes short documentary films meant to soothe and inform and entertain you. They’ve certainly reached their goals with me! Headed by young filmmakers Michael Raimondo and Justine du Toit, the films are about kindness and happiness and peace and inner beauty, and I think they’re just what I need right now.

“We are a small, passionate team of creatives on a journey to inspire change. For many years, we have dreamed of dedicating our time and energy to filming and capturing beautiful and meaningful stories. Please help us make this happen…”

– About Green Renaissance

Each of their films is about 8-10 minutes long, and they somehow manage to produce one every couple of weeks. It’s an amazing undertaking; I can’t even imagine how much work it must be. Yet with all that frenetic activity, their films still manage to retain their thoughtfulness and their signature sweetness. Such talent!

You can see all of Green Renaissance’s lovely, blood-pressure-lowering short films on their YouTube channel, and you can help fund their uplifting films on Patreon.

  1. yfaus
    December 16, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Green Renassiance……this is just what the world needs right now. Thank you Donna for introducing me to more like minded folk. Truly made my day!

  2. dawnkinster
    December 16, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Awwwww. Thank you. I watched the one about the music conductor. Made me smile.

