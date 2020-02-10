The perfect companion for last month’s Museum of Ridiculously Things, the Virtual Shoe Museum holds many, many wonders. The website ties shoes into art and design. At least one pair of shoes is posted every day, the the offerings can be filtered using very handy categories including use, color, designers, materials, standout feature, style, and type. and its designers in a new and fresh environment, focused on exploration, surprise and awe.
About half of the offerings on view in the virtual museum aren’t meant to be worn. Instead, they’re art objects mean to make you feel something. I am much more interested in these concept shoes than I am in looking at the wearable kind.
You can check out all of the thousands of shoes on the Virtual Shoe Museum’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.
February 10, 2020 at 7:43 am
My feet hurt just thinking about these. Interesting but….
February 10, 2020 at 9:43 am
Agreed. I’m not likely to wear them to the supermarket either!
February 10, 2020 at 10:03 am
I surprised myself. I actually like a couple of those. All of them are interesting. One advantage of being a male, I don’t need to wear heels. I can only imagine how much they cause foot pain. Hal
February 10, 2020 at 12:17 pm
I used to be great at them. Now, I’m lazy and out of practice. I’ve given away all my really interesting super-high heels. Still fun to look at, though.
February 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm
These shoes are not all made for walking. I loved the paintbrush one to most.
February 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm
Weird and wacky!
