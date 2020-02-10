My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Shoe Museum

The perfect companion for last month’s Museum of Ridiculously Things, the Virtual Shoe Museum holds many, many wonders. The website ties shoes into art and design. At least one pair of shoes is posted every day, the the offerings can be filtered using very handy categories including use, color, designers, materials, standout feature, style, and type. and its designers in a new and fresh environment, focused on exploration, surprise and awe.

About half of the offerings on view in the virtual museum aren’t meant to be worn. Instead, they’re art objects mean to make you feel something. I am much more interested in these concept shoes than I am in looking at the wearable kind.

You can check out all of the thousands of shoes on the Virtual Shoe Museum’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.

6 thoughts on "Shoe Museum

  1. bcparkison
    February 10, 2020 at 7:43 am

    My feet hurt just thinking about these. Interesting but….

  2. janhaltn
    February 10, 2020 at 10:03 am

    I surprised myself. I actually like a couple of those. All of them are interesting. One advantage of being a male, I don’t need to wear heels. I can only imagine how much they cause foot pain. Hal

  3. Chronicles of a Blogaholic
    February 10, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    These shoes are not all made for walking. I loved the paintbrush one to most.

