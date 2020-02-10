The perfect companion for last month’s Museum of Ridiculously Things, the Virtual Shoe Museum holds many, many wonders. The website ties shoes into art and design. At least one pair of shoes is posted every day, the the offerings can be filtered using very handy categories including use, color, designers, materials, standout feature, style, and type. and its designers in a new and fresh environment, focused on exploration, surprise and awe.

About half of the offerings on view in the virtual museum aren’t meant to be worn. Instead, they’re art objects mean to make you feel something. I am much more interested in these concept shoes than I am in looking at the wearable kind.

You can check out all of the thousands of shoes on the Virtual Shoe Museum’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.