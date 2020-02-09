The Instagram Illusionist

My OBT

Instagram model Kimberly Douglas has made a name for herself taking professional-looking fashion photos using stuff around the house. Douglas no only poses for her photos, she also serves as art director, lighting designer, photographer, stylist, set designer, and makeup artist. As Kelly Clarkson said during an interview with the artist, she doesn’t want to give anyone a job. She manages to pull off these very editorial-looking photos with little or no budget.

“My passion has been modeling ever since I decided I wanted to be in front of the camera instead of behind it, and 3 years ago it started to evolve when I began creating my own photo shoots and this year it changed again as I became more passionate about being in front AND behind the camera. I’ve gotten fired, rejected from agencies & doubted this entire journey, and even though I’ve wanted to give up a lot, I never did because then it would’ve all been for nothing. I don’t want to look back saying I wish or I should have… 3 years ago I got a fortune cookie that had the sentence “Never be less than your dreams” written on it. That’s what drives me.”

She says she gets her inspiration from Pinterest and God. However she’s doing it, it’s certainly working for her. She’s got nearly 200K followers on Instagram, and she’s a hot commodity, with recent features on Good Morning America, ABC News, and USA Today. This girl is going places! She’d be a great find for a small, struggling fashion magazine.

As beautiful as her photos are, I think the real key to Douglas’s success is that she totally tells on herself. Rather than letting people think her slick-looking photo shoots are the product of fancy equipment and staff, she lets her followers know what goes into creating her illusions. If you click the right arrow on her beautiful, polished posts below, you’ll get to see all the artist’s tricks and hacks. Brilliant!

You can follow the amazing Kimberly Douglas on Instagram.

  1. bcparkison
    February 9, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Imagination talent. A little selfserving but she is going places .

  2. Irus
    February 9, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Dang! she has TALENT! very creative, passionate and she must of tons of patience to all those herself!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 9, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    I am super impressed with what she achieves with such lo-fi setups. As someone who loves to be as thrifty as possible (so I can splurge on luxuries like travel), I love that she works on a tight budget and that that additional challenge seems to feed her creativity and inspire her.

