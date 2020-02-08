My younger daughter played me a version of one of my favorite songs of all time, Sing Sing Sing, by Bebo Best & the Super Lounge Orchestra. And down the rabbit hole I went… I’m not sure whether or not BB & TSLO coined the term, but they play what they call nu jazz, and I love it! And they don’t just limit themselves to updated versions of swing songs, either. They do some really fun loungy (is that a word?) interpretations of contemporary songs, too.

The famous electronic music producer Bebo Best (A.K.A. Bebo Baldan, A.K.A. The Alchemist) has had a long and storied career in his native Italy and all over Europe. His jazz and bossa nova music is regularly used for movie, television, and advertising soundtracks, and his tracks have become the darling of the Italian fashion show scene. It’s such eminently listenable stuff, it’s no surprise he’s so popular.

“With the spirit of whatever “Nu Jazz” might be, with a way-cool cinematic bossa nova-jazz groove that could pass for a genuine late-’60s or early-’70s soundtrack recording, garnished with early 21st century electronic touches. Bebo blends elements of dance music, jazz, trip-hop, swing and downtempo into one delicious, happy cocktail and suggests the exuberant insouciance of parties, rides in convertibles on warm, full-moon nights, and an afternoon spent dancing barefoot with friends with a glass of sangria in your hand.” – Chin Chin Records

You can check out all of Bebo Best’s work on his website and you can follow the Super Lounge Orchestra on Facebook and YouTube.