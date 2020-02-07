Esther Gili

Today, we’re looking at the charming illustrations by watercolor/pencil artist Esther Gili. The very talented, very humble Gili does not see herself as an artist, even though she has met with great success. Her art is wildly popular on Instagram and elsewhere, she has illustrated a number of successful Spanish-language children’s books, and there have even been books published of her wonderful art.

“I do not have a gift for drawing, I have simply drawn a lot.” – Esther Gili

I am really attracted by her sweet, fresh artistic style. Her characters, even when depicted in moments of introspection, seem open and optimistic, which is kind of at odds with what she describes as her antisocial nature. It’s amazing to me that someone who suffers from such crippling shyness could produce such approachable art.

You can follow Esther Gili on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.