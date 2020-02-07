My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Shy

by

Esther Gili

Today, we’re looking at the charming illustrations by watercolor/pencil artist Esther Gili. The very talented, very humble Gili does not see herself as an artist, even though she has met with great success. Her art is wildly popular on Instagram and elsewhere, she has illustrated a number of successful Spanish-language children’s books, and there have even been books published of her wonderful art.

“I do not have a gift for drawing, I have simply drawn a lot.”

– Esther Gili

I am really attracted by her sweet, fresh artistic style. Her characters, even when depicted in moments of introspection, seem open and optimistic, which is kind of at odds with what she describes as her antisocial nature. It’s amazing to me that someone who suffers from such crippling shyness could produce such approachable art.

You can follow Esther Gili on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Y por fin, AZUL está en librerías normales, grandes, pequeñas, de cómics y en muchas tiendas de cosas bonitas. Llevo toda mi vida dibujando, y más de 13 años dedicándome a ello profesionalmente. Hacer un libro de arte es pasar de nivel, yo sigo flipando un poco con eso de tener un artbook con mi nombre en la portada. El libro está dividido en cuatro bloques: acuarela, ilustración infantil, cine y cómic, y por último, otras técnicas. En cada capítulo hay una conversación con alguien importante de mi vida, así es ameno y además me conoceréis un poquito más. Mañana haré unos stories dando toda la información posible, así que si tenéis cualquier duda dejadla aquí escrita y trataré de contestarla. Lo dejaré todo fijado para que lo podáis consultar. Foto de @carmen.mlc #esthergiliAZUL #artbook #astronave #ilustradora

A post shared by Esther Gili (@esthergili) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Shy

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 7, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Delightful. I wish I was this “ungifted”

  2. janhaltn
    February 7, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Wonderful and fun. Hal

