Etsomnia™ 256: Shaken, Not Stirred

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I am not shy about the fact that Beloved and our friends really love a cocktail. And one of the things about cocktailing that I most enjoy is the accessories. I am a huge fan of glasses – especially martini glasses – and if I had unlimited space, I would fill my kitchen with infinite varieties of the glamorous things. I’m particularly obsessed with vintage cocktail sets, especially in the mid-century modern style, which are my favorite go-to birthday or wedding gift. I did try to find some Etsy tragedies, but this week, most of what I found made me happy, so I just went with it. Lots to enjoy this week!
February 6, 2020 at 10:13 am
I don’t know about the rest of the world, but in the USA you don’t see “ash trays’ very often so this was a surprise. I have not had anything stronger than a glass of wine after a good Italian meal in years. I love the “legs’ one because with those legs and the pose, they sure look like dancers. == Hal
February 6, 2020 at 4:30 pm
I quit smoking years ago, but I stubbornly refuse to get rid of my old 1920s smoking stands. They are filled with seaglass now. I guess what I’m saying is even if you’ve stopped indulging in the vice, you can still enjoy the paraphernalia.
February 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm
So many wonderful finds this week. I was Secretary of an Art Club for ten years and every committee meeting involved the quaffing of cocktails. I wish I had owned some of these fabulous pieces when I was hosting.
February 6, 2020 at 4:31 pm
They really do make me want to slip on a cocktail dress and throw a 1950s style drinks party.
February 6, 2020 at 8:53 pm
Meanwhile I’ll just be over here in my non glam pajamas drinking cocktails from the wrong type of glasses.
