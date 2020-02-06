My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 256: Shaken, Not Stirred

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am not shy about the fact that Beloved and our friends really love a cocktail. And one of the things about cocktailing that I most enjoy is the accessories. I am a huge fan of glasses – especially martini glasses – and if I had unlimited space, I would fill my kitchen with infinite varieties of the glamorous things. I’m particularly obsessed with vintage cocktail sets, especially in the mid-century modern style, which are my favorite go-to birthday or wedding gift. I did try to find some Etsy tragedies, but this week, most of what I found made me happy, so I just went with it. Lots to enjoy this week!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I so enjoyed this seller’s wonderfully witty description (“materials: regret, hangovers, car tows, open container laws.”), that I spent a happy hour poking around their shop! By OregonVintageReclaim
Stunning Atomic Age martini glasses! By RockinResale1
Never trust a squirrel to carry a martini. They’re notorious spillers.
Even though hand-painted glasses rarely survive my dishwasher, I still love them! By JodiStuff
This snazzy martini print sure does have a catchy name… By EverlongPrintCo
Me, too, girl. Me, too.
Say what you will: it definitely gets the point across. By ArtTempo
I know the seller is calling this color peacock, but all I can see is mermaid! By TheBeardedIrisStore
Swoon!!!! By GizmosGallery
I’ve heard of bar rats, but this is taking things a bit too far.
OMG!!!! Vintage souvenir Rockette martini glasses! By ElegantBuyDesigns
Truer words were never spoke. By GrumpyGirlPrints

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 256: Shaken, Not Stirred

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    February 6, 2020 at 10:13 am

    I don’t know about the rest of the world, but in the USA you don’t see “ash trays’ very often so this was a surprise. I have not had anything stronger than a glass of wine after a good Italian meal in years. I love the “legs’ one because with those legs and the pose, they sure look like dancers. == Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      February 6, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      I quit smoking years ago, but I stubbornly refuse to get rid of my old 1920s smoking stands. They are filled with seaglass now. I guess what I’m saying is even if you’ve stopped indulging in the vice, you can still enjoy the paraphernalia.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    So many wonderful finds this week. I was Secretary of an Art Club for ten years and every committee meeting involved the quaffing of cocktails. I wish I had owned some of these fabulous pieces when I was hosting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

