Etsomnia™ 256: Shaken, Not Stirred

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am not shy about the fact that Beloved and our friends really love a cocktail. And one of the things about cocktailing that I most enjoy is the accessories. I am a huge fan of glasses – especially martini glasses – and if I had unlimited space, I would fill my kitchen with infinite varieties of the glamorous things. I’m particularly obsessed with vintage cocktail sets, especially in the mid-century modern style, which are my favorite go-to birthday or wedding gift. I did try to find some Etsy tragedies, but this week, most of what I found made me happy, so I just went with it. Lots to enjoy this week!

I so enjoyed this seller’s wonderfully witty description (“materials: regret, hangovers, car tows, open container laws.”), that I spent a happy hour poking around their shop! By OregonVintageReclaim

Stunning Atomic Age martini glasses! By RockinResale1

Never trust a squirrel to carry a martini. They’re notorious spillers.

Even though hand-painted glasses rarely survive my dishwasher, I still love them! By JodiStuff

This snazzy martini print sure does have a catchy name… By EverlongPrintCo

Me, too, girl. Me, too.

Say what you will: it definitely gets the point across. By ArtTempo

I know the seller is calling this color peacock, but all I can see is mermaid! By TheBeardedIrisStore

Swoon!!!! By GizmosGallery

I’ve heard of bar rats, but this is taking things a bit too far.

OMG!!!! Vintage souvenir Rockette martini glasses! By ElegantBuyDesigns

Truer words were never spoke. By GrumpyGirlPrints