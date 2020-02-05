My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Unusual Bride

by 6 Comments

Ashi Studio

My daughters and I are square pegs. So when baby daughter got engaged, I immediately followed the Instagram hashtag #unusualweddingdresses. By some miracle, our bride found the dress for her upcoming nuptials quickly and inexpensively (clever girl). But the cool, unexpected wedding dresses popping up in my Instagram feed have has provided such daily joy, I didn’t unsubscribe from the hashtag. Thanks to that feed, today’s offerings are truly something special.

These are the remarkable, architectural gowns by designer Ashi Studio. Their dresses aren’t just worn by brides, either. Celebrities are regularly seen wearing the label. For example, Ciara recently wore a stunning Ashi gown while hosting the 2019 American Music Awards, and the label’s gowns regularly grace the covers of top fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. I absolutely love how they successfully play with structure and volume without ever making the wearer seem larger than she is.

You can see more of the epic Ashi Studio gowns on the label’s website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Unusual Bride

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 5, 2020 at 7:14 am

    They certainly are keeping the fabric industry in business. Very pretty but I can’t imagine being able to move in some of these.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    February 5, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Truly amazing outfits!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    February 5, 2020 at 10:17 am

    I agree, truly amazing outfits. Also really good looking models. Thanks for the post Donna – Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 5, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    What a wonderful way of sculpting the fabric the designer has. I love that each dress has an “architectural element” but then that is contrasted with all the billowing softness of the fabric.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.