The Unusual Bride

Ashi Studio

My daughters and I are square pegs. So when baby daughter got engaged, I immediately followed the Instagram hashtag #unusualweddingdresses. By some miracle, our bride found the dress for her upcoming nuptials quickly and inexpensively (clever girl). But the cool, unexpected wedding dresses popping up in my Instagram feed have has provided such daily joy, I didn’t unsubscribe from the hashtag. Thanks to that feed, today’s offerings are truly something special.

These are the remarkable, architectural gowns by designer Ashi Studio. Their dresses aren’t just worn by brides, either. Celebrities are regularly seen wearing the label. For example, Ciara recently wore a stunning Ashi gown while hosting the 2019 American Music Awards, and the label’s gowns regularly grace the covers of top fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. I absolutely love how they successfully play with structure and volume without ever making the wearer seem larger than she is.

You can see more of the epic Ashi Studio gowns on the label’s website and on Instagram.