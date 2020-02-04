Tiny Totems

Mai Darling Designs

These are the adorable imaginings of whimsical sculptor Maikki, A.K.A. Mai Darling Designs. She describes herself as the ‘maker of royal critters and other whimsical beasts.’ Handmade one at a time from polymer clay, all her charming pieces are hand-painted and completely unique. I love her perspective on buying art:

“When buying from an artist/maker, you’re buying more than an object. You are buying hundreds of hours of failures and experimentation. You are buying days, weeks, & moths of frustration and moments of pure joy. You aren’t just buying a thing, you’re buying a piece of heart, part of a soul, a moment of someone’s life. Most importantly, you’re buying the artist more time to do something they are passionate about.” -Maikki

Though adorable, her tiny creatures also manage to seem confident and a little regal, like they know they’re made exactly right. I am especially drawn to her paint treatments; many of her creations are painted with oceanic or celestial themes, lending them an element of timelessness and magic, like they just stepped out of some obscure fairy tale.

You can see all of the adorable creatures by Mai Darling Designs on Maikki’s website and Instagram, and you can support the artist on Patreon.