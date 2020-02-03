Today, we explore the fun, unusual-looking holiday home known as A House for Essex (A.K.A. Julie’s House). Located in the quiet town of Wrabness, Essex, overlooking the River Stour, the funny little house was built with a fictional backstory. The conceptual project commissioned by philosopher Alain de Botton is meant to be a mausoleum for (fictional) Essex resident Julie Cope, built by her (equally fictional) husband after she perished in a (fictional, of course) tragic accident. Because of its backstory, the house has been dubbed by some as the Taj Mahal of Essex.

The structure was designed and created by the Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry in collaboration with the architecture studio FAT. The interior of the house features artworks by Perry paying homage to the fictional Julie. The outer walls are covered in green and white tiles bearing symbols to commemorate the life of Julie. The structure is decorated with unexpected ornaments including a wheel, a large ceramic egg, and a collection of kooky weather vanes.

You can see more of A House for Essex (and even book it for a holiday!) on the Living Architecture website.