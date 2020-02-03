My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Taj Mahal of Essex

by 2 Comments

Today, we explore the fun, unusual-looking holiday home known as A House for Essex (A.K.A. Julie’s House). Located in the quiet town of Wrabness, Essex, overlooking the River Stour, the funny little house was built with a fictional backstory. The conceptual project commissioned by philosopher Alain de Botton is meant to be a mausoleum for (fictional) Essex resident Julie Cope, built by her (equally fictional) husband after she perished in a (fictional, of course) tragic accident. Because of its backstory, the house has been dubbed by some as the Taj Mahal of Essex.

The structure was designed and created by the Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry in collaboration with the architecture studio FAT. The interior of the house features artworks by Perry paying homage to the fictional Julie. The outer walls are covered in green and white tiles bearing symbols to commemorate the life of Julie. The structure is decorated with unexpected ornaments including a wheel, a large ceramic egg, and a collection of kooky weather vanes.

You can see more of A House for Essex (and even book it for a holiday!) on the Living Architecture website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Taj Mahal of Essex

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 3, 2020 at 8:41 am

    well…I think I am wordless.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    February 3, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Depending on cost, I would pay to go see it and others in person. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.