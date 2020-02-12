Secret Frosting

Yunaflower Cake

I am always extra impressed with artists who share their knowledge and talent with students. Today’s artist, the Seoul, Korea-based Yunaflower Cake, is just such a teacher. Yunaflower (Do I call her Yuna? Ms. Cake?) is an expert at making beautiful cakes decorated with glossy Korean buttercream flowers.

When I tried to find out what makes Korean buttercream different, I hit an unexpected brick wall. Apparently, the recipe is super-secret, and the students who take the classes are sworn to secrecy. One source suggested it is made with Korean white butter, which lacks the yellow of American or European butter, making the buttercream nearly translucent. Another speculated that it’s actually not buttercream at all, but is in fact closer to Korean sweet paste made of beans or potatoes, traditionally used to decorate sweets. Whatever the stuff is, the frosting takes color beautifully and lacks the yellow tint of buttercream made with American or European butter. The results are certainly gorgeous!

I was utterly unsuccessful at finding out anything about the artist, but I do know she teaches classes in Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Sydney, and Los Angeles. You can also take her online classes on her website.

