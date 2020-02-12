My OBT

Secret Frosting

Yunaflower Cake

I am always extra impressed with artists who share their knowledge and talent with students. Today’s artist, the Seoul, Korea-based Yunaflower Cake, is just such a teacher. Yunaflower (Do I call her Yuna? Ms. Cake?) is an expert at making beautiful cakes decorated with glossy Korean buttercream flowers.

When I tried to find out what makes Korean buttercream different, I hit an unexpected brick wall. Apparently, the recipe is super-secret, and the students who take the classes are sworn to secrecy. One source suggested it is made with Korean white butter, which lacks the yellow of American or European butter, making the buttercream nearly translucent. Another speculated that it’s actually not buttercream at all, but is in fact closer to Korean sweet paste made of beans or potatoes, traditionally used to decorate sweets. Whatever the stuff is, the frosting takes color beautifully and lacks the yellow tint of buttercream made with American or European butter. The results are certainly gorgeous!

I was utterly unsuccessful at finding out anything about the artist, but I do know she teaches classes in Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Sydney, and Los Angeles. You can also take her online classes on her website.

You can see all of the gorgeous Yunaflower Cake creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

Buttercream flower cake&class Buttercream Palette knife cake💜 It is made by using a palette knife to make buttercream flowers and adding wafer paper flower & leaves to decorate.🕊You can learn how to make this cake at our Korea private lesson! Class 👉🏻 Whatsapp : +821081219879 Line : yunaflower2 www.yunaflowercake.com #buttercreamflowers#cakedecorating#baking#cake#patisserie#bakingclass#cakedecorator#cakedesign#cakevideo#cakedecoration#wiltoncakes#weddingcake#flowers#buttercreamcake#buttercreamfrosting#cakedesigner#customcakes#cakes#birthdaycake#koreanbuttercream#waferpaper#cakeart#wilton#flowercake#paletteknife#cupcakes#버터크림#플라워케이크#buttercream #edibleart

A post shared by Buttercream Flower Cake&Class (@yunaflower_cake) on

View this post on Instagram

Buttercream flowers🌸 These buttercream flowers are available in Yunaflower_cake’s piping classes. Our piping classes are perfect for those who wish to increase their piping skills, with a curriculum centered around different kinds of flowers.💐 Class 👉🏻 Whatsapp : +821081219879 Line : yunaflower2 Email: yunaflower2@naver.com #buttercreamflowers#cakedecorating#baking#cake#patisserie#bakingclass#cakedecorator#cakedesign#cakevideo#cakedecoration#wiltoncakes#weddingcake#flowers#buttercreamcake#buttercreamfrosting#cakedesigner#customcakes#cakes#birthdaycake#koreanbuttercream#waferpaper#cakeart#wilton#flowercake#paletteknife#cupcakes#버터크림#플라워케이크#buttercream #edibleart

A post shared by Buttercream Flower Cake&Class (@yunaflower_cake) on

  1. bcparkison
    February 12, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Be still my heart…these flowers are just so real. Super talent.

  2. janhaltn
    February 12, 2020 at 9:37 am

    NO!!! They are two beautiful to cut up and eat. I love butter cream. I wonder if there is a way to keep them just to look at. Spray them with something – hummm Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 12, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Beautiful. The botanical imagery and the colour palette make me think of Spring.

