Etsomnia™ 257: Kimo-NO

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
My younger daughter is getting married in a few months, and I am looking for something like a silk kimono topper to wear to the pre-wedding party. I’ve found some lovely options (which I cannot afford), but I was starting to think maybe I should just make my own. (Let the hilarity ensue…). Before taking such drastic measures, however, I wanted to make one last effort to find Just The Thing, and my search turned up some wonderful lovelies and some tragic uglies.
February 13, 2020 at 9:03 am
If I could grow a little taller the red one would be mine…except I don’t usually wear red.
February 13, 2020 at 10:11 am
I really really like a few of them. One especially by WendyBalisle. I will be laughing al day after seeing the “part time hooker”. Hal
February 13, 2020 at 10:47 am
I’d just vote against the Part Time Hooker at the wedding, you don’t want to upstage the bride……
