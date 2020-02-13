My OBT

Etsomnia™ 257: Kimo-NO

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

My younger daughter is getting married in a few months, and I am looking for something like a silk kimono topper to wear to the pre-wedding party. I’ve found some lovely options (which I cannot afford), but I was starting to think maybe I should just make my own. (Let the hilarity ensue…). Before taking such drastic measures, however, I wanted to make one last effort to find Just The Thing, and my search turned up some wonderful lovelies and some tragic uglies.

Is the pose deliberate, do you think?
This Designing Women kimono was so bad, I kept having to go back and look at it again to make sure I didn’t imagine it. Nope. Still there. Still terrible.
I seriously considered the beautiful silk chiffon options from SilkSquirrel, but decided I needed something a little warmer. Next summer wedding, though, I’m in!
This makes me feel like I should call H.R. (though not as much as these jeans by the same maker)
I’m such a sucker for a hand-dyed vintage silk kimono! By LaDolceVitaVtg
This looks like a heat map from an antiperspirant commercial.
Absolutely stunning! By WendyBalisle whose shop holds many magnificent wonders!
Where is she going that she’s wearing her grandmother’s bedspread and strappy sandals?
Positively stunning vintage hand-painted Furisode kimono. By SYMPATHIQUEkimono
This was listed as a gag bridal gift. Gag is right.
My happy ending! I decided upon one of the gorgeous hand-painted silk velvet toppers by the lovely Tiresh.
For hygiene purposes, it is recommended you keep your intestines on the inside of your body.
I’m sorely tempted, just to see the look on my daughter’s face… Oh, and it gets worse.

  1. bcparkison
    February 13, 2020 at 9:03 am

    If I could grow a little taller the red one would be mine…except I don’t usually wear red.

  2. janhaltn
    February 13, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I really really like a few of them. One especially by WendyBalisle. I will be laughing al day after seeing the “part time hooker”. Hal

  3. Skyscapes for the Soul
    February 13, 2020 at 10:47 am

    I’d just vote against the Part Time Hooker at the wedding, you don’t want to upstage the bride……

