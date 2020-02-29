My OBT

Squee Castle

4 Comments

Welcome to Dinton Castle in Buckinghamshire, England, a beautifully-restored little structure built as a folly in 1769 by Sir John Vanhattem. This tiny castle has more going for it than just its idyllic location and its diminutive size. The castle was built to showcase Sir John’s impressive collection of prehistoric fossils, which are embedded in the 250-year-old walls!

Architect Jamie Fernández purchased the derelict building in 2016 for just £100,000. It took two years and another £300,000 to turn the ruined structure into the adorable two-bedroom residence it is today. The architect used a fascinating combination of traditional techniques and cutting-edge technology to restore the building.

“The success of the intervention has been to effectively link innovating technologies in synergy with the restoration process. The 3D laser scan used originally to assess building pathologies, turned out to be the most useful tool for the design and manufacturing process, enabling structural and joinery parts to be manufactured with millimetric precision.”

– About Dinton Castle

And guess what? It’s for sale! This adorable little thing on its picturesque 3/4 of an acre can be yours for a mere £765,000. I have a favor to ask. If you buy it, may I please come visit?

You can learn more about Dinton Castle on the restoration project website and you can check out the listing (and see all the delicious interior photos) on the Grand Designs for Sale website.

Originally a folly built in 1769 to house a fossil collection (which was stored in the folly walls), Dinton Castle was falling to pieces in 2016 when it was bought by Spanish Architect Fernandez for £100,000. Unsurprisingly, the restoration project – adding up to a further £300,000 – was caught up by Grand Designs in 2018. The castle is now on the market, available to those unafraid of ancient warrior ghosts from the nearby Saxon burial ground appearing in the middle of the night. See Dinton's full story on the Country Life website. For sale through @michaelgraham_living for £675,000 #countrylifeproperty #minicastle #castleforsale #dintoncastle #countrylife #countryside #castle

4 thoughts on “Squee Castle

  1. janhaltn
    February 29, 2020 at 7:57 am

    It is not for me, but it is a beautiful castle. Just having all the history is great. I hope it finds a buyer that falls in love with it. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    February 29, 2020 at 8:54 am

    How wonderful he was able to safe it. I just hate to see old loved places lie in ruin.

