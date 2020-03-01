Blended Family

Tanja Brandt

I clicked on a Bored Panda article a friend posted, and I was thoroughly enjoying the “Animals That Look Like They’re About to Drop the Hottest Albums of the Year” when I was stopped dead by the photo above. Those things are often unattributed, but there was the photographer’s name! I recognized her name immediately because I wrote about her back in 2016. I don’t often revisit an artist, but these striking photos and stories by bird and animal enthusiast Tanja Brandt are too good not to do a catch up.

Brandt seems to have branched out since my last post. Back then, she lived with an owl and a dog. Now, it seems she shares her home with an entire menagerie. She also makes mention of an aviary on her property. And as she tells it, wild animals are not afraid around her. What a magical skill! I am so glad to see her still so happy and at peace with nature. And peaceful (and beautiful) as her photos are, they are definitely not without a deep sense of humor.

I love the stories she tells about the animals’ day and mood changes. Turns out owls are every bit as cranky as they look. So funny! If you read the story beneath the first Insta post below, you’ll see why I decided to call this post Blended Families. Not only have the animals adopted Brandt; they also seem to have adopted each other!

You can follow the wonderful Tanja Brandt on her website and on Instagram.