Virtually Thing of the Day: 3/23/20

Hi. I know I don’t typically post more than once per day, but I thought I’d start an afternoon series to help get us through these weird, frightening, isolating times. Of course, we’ve all heard about the closings of businesses and museums, and the cancellation of live events like Broadway shows, concerts, and sporting events. I thought that until this madness is over, I would offer up one special, virtual thing per day to help us get through.

Credits: many of the resources I will be posting are from my sister-in-law, B, and from colleague and friend, E. Thanks, girls!

Today, to kick it all off, is a daily taste of the Great White Way. The Actors Fund announced that they would be producing online mini-Broadway shows every day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. (the shows are free, but viewers can consider donating).

Go check out their live stream at either 2 PM or 8 PM New York time: The Actors Fund.

Be well, my friends!

  1. Chronicles of a Blogaholic
    March 23, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Thanks for sharing this. Stay safe and healthy.

