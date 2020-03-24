My OBT

UK to Ibiza

Self-taught paper artist Chloë Natalia creates wonderful, movement-filled works by cutting and building layers of paper to create 3-dimensional wall sculptures. Though she could easily use computers and lasers to make her process easier, the artist prefers to keep things a bit more organic.

“The vast majority of her work is hand-cut with a surgical blade with the occasional aid of a small die-cutting machine to help with the more repetitive tasks. She would be loathe to handover the cutting element entirely to machines as this is an important part of the creative process and finds it very calming and therapeutic. She loves to work with vibrant colours and finds that they call her into action. The colour selection for a piece is a mostly intuitive process as she gets to know their likes and dislikes. The 3-dimensional element of the sculptures are often hard to capture through a lens and certainly to appreciate through a screen… Overall she aims to make pieces that intrigue, seduce and raise a smile.”

– Chloë Natalia Artist Statement

Like many of my favorite artists, Natalia has had a number of careers. She began her working life as a TV producer, then explored the worlds of interior design and eco house design before finally settling upon paper art. Natalia is in the enviable position of being able to split her time between bucolic Hereford in the UK and Ibiza. Both places inspire her love of color and texture, and they make for a really interesting mashup of cultural references.

You can follow Chloë Natalia on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

‘Wisdom & Nature’ exhibition is now open until 4th March at Christie’s in New York. It will then move to Christie’s London 6th-9th April. The exhibition and final auction (online bids are also available!) is raising funds for @lecielfoundation It is a huge honour to have been selected to be a part of this exhibition. Not only because of the beauty and high calibre of the other artworks but because I truly believe in and want to support the work of this charity ❤️ Go to their website to discover more about their work and download and watch the beautiful film ‘The Twelve’ – you will be moved and spellbound by it ❤️ Bidding for the auction is available at www.wisdomandnature.com/online-bid/ . . . . @christiesinc #wisdomandnature #wisdomandnatureexhibition #lecielfoundation #chloenatalia #newyorkgallery #newyorkexhibition #christiesnewyork #saatchiart #saatchiartist #newyorkart #grateful #beautifulart #art #arte #ibizaart #ibizaartist #londonart #londongallery #londonexhibition

A post shared by Chloë Natalia (@chloenataliaart) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s interesting when you realise that your artwork so closely imitates the world around you without the intention behind it. I posted the photos below of the flowers in my garden a couple of weeks ago and it’s only now that I see the similarities in this piece which was made several months ago. Available to see and buy @racoverd.shop in San Jose . . . . . . #natureinspires #goldenflower #mandala #mandalaart #flowerart #paperart #3Dart #emergingartist #art #ibizaart #interiordesign #interiorinspo #meditativeart #contemporaryart #wallsculpture #artcollector #artbuyer #saatchiart #buyart #newart #londongallery #newyorkgallery #goldart #arte #ibizastyle #ibizavibe #madridart #barcelonaart #mindfulart

A post shared by Chloë Natalia (@chloenataliaart) on

  1. Sheree
    March 24, 2020 at 7:37 am

    I wonder where Chloe is holed up at the moment?

