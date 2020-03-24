UK to Ibiza

Chloë Natalia

Self-taught paper artist Chloë Natalia creates wonderful, movement-filled works by cutting and building layers of paper to create 3-dimensional wall sculptures. Though she could easily use computers and lasers to make her process easier, the artist prefers to keep things a bit more organic.

“The vast majority of her work is hand-cut with a surgical blade with the occasional aid of a small die-cutting machine to help with the more repetitive tasks. She would be loathe to handover the cutting element entirely to machines as this is an important part of the creative process and finds it very calming and therapeutic. She loves to work with vibrant colours and finds that they call her into action. The colour selection for a piece is a mostly intuitive process as she gets to know their likes and dislikes. The 3-dimensional element of the sculptures are often hard to capture through a lens and certainly to appreciate through a screen… Overall she aims to make pieces that intrigue, seduce and raise a smile.” – Chloë Natalia Artist Statement

Like many of my favorite artists, Natalia has had a number of careers. She began her working life as a TV producer, then explored the worlds of interior design and eco house design before finally settling upon paper art. Natalia is in the enviable position of being able to split her time between bucolic Hereford in the UK and Ibiza. Both places inspire her love of color and texture, and they make for a really interesting mashup of cultural references.

