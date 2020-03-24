Virtually Thing of the Day: 3/24/20

Hope everyone is doing well. We’re hanging in there, keeping an eye on the crazy foster cat, trying not to spend the whole day eating.

Knowing how many of you are home with your children, I thought for today’s afternoon virtual experience, we’d do a fun kid-friendly thing. The Global Space Education Foundation is offering videos of astronauts on a variety of missions taking the time to read children’s books aloud.

Go check it out: Story Time From Space.

Be well, my friends!