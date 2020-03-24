My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtually Thing of the Day: 3/24/20

by 1 Comment

Hope everyone is doing well. We’re hanging in there, keeping an eye on the crazy foster cat, trying not to spend the whole day eating.

Knowing how many of you are home with your children, I thought for today’s afternoon virtual experience, we’d do a fun kid-friendly thing. The Global Space Education Foundation is offering videos of astronauts on a variety of missions taking the time to read children’s books aloud.

Go check it out: Story Time From Space.  

Be well, my friends!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtually Thing of the Day: 3/24/20

  1. janhaltn
    March 24, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Outstanding!! Five stars and I wish I could do ten. There is more to this than a person reading a book. They are doing it in space with zero gravity. They are also doing something of the kids down on earth. Great for them!! Thanks for sharing – Hal

