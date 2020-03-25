Tim From Security

In these strange days, we are all finding ourselves pressed into service doing unexpected things. So when Oklahoma’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum asked their head of security, Tim, to take over the museum’s social media accounts until they were able to reopen, he gamely took it in stride. Tim, while not particularly internet savvy, is pure salt of the earth, and his efforts have positively broken the internet with their genuine adorableness.

His observations about the museum and life in general have such a likeable charm, there’s no way not to root for Tim. If the museum knows what’s good for them, they’ll leave their folksy hero in charge of their social media for good.

“Walking through the Dorothea Lange Exhibition and this photo caught my eye. It’s called Man with Cap from 1934. Doesn’t he kind of look like that kid from that movie The Notebook? Tina, my wife, made me watch it. Thanks, Tim.”

You can follow Tim’s awesomeness on the museum’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, and you can learn more about the actual museum on their website.