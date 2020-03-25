My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tim From Security

by 2 Comments

In these strange days, we are all finding ourselves pressed into service doing unexpected things. So when Oklahoma’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum asked their head of security, Tim, to take over the museum’s social media accounts until they were able to reopen, he gamely took it in stride. Tim, while not particularly internet savvy, is pure salt of the earth, and his efforts have positively broken the internet with their genuine adorableness.

His observations about the museum and life in general have such a likeable charm, there’s no way not to root for Tim. If the museum knows what’s good for them, they’ll leave their folksy hero in charge of their social media for good.

“Walking through the Dorothea Lange Exhibition and this photo caught my eye. It’s called Man with Cap from 1934. Doesn’t he kind of look like that kid from that movie The Notebook? Tina, my wife, made me watch it. Thanks, Tim.”

You can follow Tim’s awesomeness on the museum’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, and you can learn more about the actual museum on their website.

View this post on Instagram

Head of security and now social media manager. I’m wearing a lot of hats. Here are some hats I can’t wear because they are behind glass as part of The Cowboy’s collection. Seth in Marketing told me I could share with my friends this web address that will take you to a Virtual Tour of The Cowboy starting at the hat collection. How fun is that? It’s a pretty long web address so get a pen and paper ready. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/national-cowboy-western-heritage-museum/xQEW3YaFBgxKvQ?sv_lng=-97.48413803375011&sv_lat=35.53518830493366&sv_h=142.2039569395195&sv_p=-4.398239278890756&sv_pid=32SaVCbZW0J_q7ADaRiClg&sv_z=1.0000000000000002

A post shared by National Cowboy Museum (@nationalcowboymuseum) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Tim From Security

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    March 25, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Tim–we’re giving you a promotion, buddy. You got the job! He is a riot.

    Like

    Reply
  2. dawnkinster
    March 25, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Aren’t these great? I saw them yesterday and enjoyed them. Hoping Tim gets to keep this job once things go back to normal.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.