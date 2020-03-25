Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/25/20

Today, I thought we’d explore something that always reduces my stress level. I find that there is something so wonderfully calming about underwater life, and the lucky for us, the largest aquarium in the world is sharing their wonders via live stream. The Georgia Aquarium’s live feeds will help you de-stress when it all starts feeling like too much.
You can check out their wonderful webcams here: Georgia Aquarium.
March 25, 2020 at 2:06 pm
Well now I am going to get precisely nothing done today! I have a bit of an obsession with beluga whales so I am just going to be web stalking them all day now.
March 25, 2020 at 2:32 pm
Thanks for the link Donna! Just the “escape therapy” I needed today.
March 25, 2020 at 2:34 pm
I saw this in my news feed and have been loving it. Fiona is adorable and the penguins……!
