My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/25/20

by 3 Comments

Today, I thought we’d explore something that always reduces my stress level. I find that there is something so wonderfully calming about underwater life, and the lucky for us, the largest aquarium in the world is sharing their wonders via live stream. The Georgia Aquarium’s live feeds will help you de-stress when it all starts feeling like too much.

You can check out their wonderful webcams here: Georgia Aquarium.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/25/20

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 25, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Well now I am going to get precisely nothing done today! I have a bit of an obsession with beluga whales so I am just going to be web stalking them all day now.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Michele
    March 25, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Thanks for the link Donna! Just the “escape therapy” I needed today.

    Like

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    March 25, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    I saw this in my news feed and have been loving it. Fiona is adorable and the penguins……!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.